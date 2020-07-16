AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: will Raikes do in his freshman season?

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 327 pounds

2019 stats (at Richland, N.J. St. Augustine Prep): 53 tackles, 16 QB hurries, 4 sacks, 2 passes broken up, one forced fumble

2020 role: Fighting for a rotation spot at defensive tackle

The Aggies know they have Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy starting in the middle. The rest is unknown, with a bunch of underclassman competing with upperclassman Josh Rogers for playing time. Raikes is one of the newcomers, and he's the biggest and possibly the strongest. He showed an impressive motor and drive at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, then followed that performance up with an excellent senior year. A spring arrival, he could be physically ready to fight for a job this summer.