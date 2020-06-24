AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: young talent sharing #17

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 193 pounds

2019 stats: 7 carries for 54 yards; 22 catches for 248 yards and 3 TD; 16 punt returns for 190 yards

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back, starting punt returner

Smith was a very late addition to the 2019 class, and some weren't sure how he was going to be used. As it turned out, his versatility was a blessing for the Aggies as he became a threat as a slot receiver, a top-notch punt returner and then, out of necessity, a running back.

And he was good at that, too. So good, in fact, he's staying there and will likely be a big part of the offensive game plan in 2020. With his speed and ability to make players miss, it's not tough to see him having an expanded role even with his position change.