AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: young talent sharing #17

A&M by the numbers: young talent sharing #17
AggieYell.com continues its look at the Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers with number 17, worn by running back Ainias Smith and cornerback Jaylon Jones.
Smith
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 193 pounds
2019 stats: 7 carries for 54 yards; 22 catches for 248 yards and 3 TD; 16 punt returns for 190 yards
Projected 2020 role: Backup running back, starting punt returner
Smith was a very late addition to the 2019 class, and some weren't sure how he was going to be used. As it turned out, his versatility was a blessing for the Aggies as he became a threat as a slot receiver, a top-notch punt returner and then, out of necessity, a running back.
And he was good at that, too. So good, in fact, he's staying there and will likely be a big part of the offensive game plan in 2020. With his speed and ability to make players miss, it's not tough to see him having an expanded role even with his position change.
Jones
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
2019 stats (at Cibolo Steele High School): 34 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Projected 2020 role: Competing for a starting position at corner
Jones was one of A&M's first 2020 commits and he never even came close to wavering throughout the process. Instead, he went about enhancing his reputation, first by dominating the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and then standing out at the Under Armour All-American Game. When it was all said and done, he was a 5-star prospect and recognized as one of the nation's elite players. He has the size and hitting ability to play safety, but the speed and coverage skills to play corner. With Elijah Blades, Brian George and Myles Jones all upperclassmen, it won't be easy for Jones to push into the starting lineup -- but he shouldn't be counted out, either. He's got the skills to be a contributor early in his career.
Join AY today, get FREE premium access until September!
It's a bad time to be bored or paying for anything, so we want you to join AY and pay nothing until Sept. 1! Get everything the site has for nothing until then (when things will hopefully be calmer). Details here: https://t.co/YKzwhptzNq?amp=1