A&M excited to see what Jacoby Mathews can do

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds

2021 stats (at Ponchatula, La. High School): 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup safety

The Aggies wanted Mathews badly for a long time, but weren't sure they could fit him in with the 2022 class. As it turned out, they could, and he was one of a slew of 5-stars to sign late in the process. He'll join a safety group that has its starters set, but playing time should still be available for him. He hits like a linebacker (and could end up there if he grows more), but has quality coverage skills. If he doesn't play a lot this year, he will in the years to come.