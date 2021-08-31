A&M, Fisher agree to contract extension, raise

Multiple sources have told AggieYell.com that Fisher's reworked deal will be for 10 years, with a pay raise from $7.5 million per year to approximately $9 million per year. The extension will void the remaining six years of Fisher's existing contract, keeping him at A&M through 2031.

There had been speculation that an extension was in the works after Fisher led the Aggies to a 9-1 season, an Orange Bowl win and a final ranking of fourth in the nation -- the highest since A&M won the national championship in 1939. Athletic Director Ross Bjork said recently that facilities upgrades and an extension for Fisher were on the horizon, and things came together quickly.

The extension must be approved by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, but that approval is a formality. The board met Aug. 25-27 and is not scheduled to meet again until Nov. 15-17, but will likely convene in special session to approve the deal.

In his three seasons at A&M, Fisher is 26-10 with three bowl victories.

The extension and pay raise were first reported by the Houston Chronicle.