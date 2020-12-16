AggieYell - A&M lands one of Arkansas' best players, CB Dreyden Norwood

Why A&M : When Norwood committed to Texas A&M in July, many were surprised by the decision because it looked like he’d stay in-state and play for the Razorbacks since they were his first offer.

Landers Award is a go !!! Will be scouting for week One winner tonight. The first nominee is in Dreydon Norwood of Northside. pic.twitter.com/XC86zfql3o

There are a lot of similarities between Norwood and fellow corner Tyreek Chappell, so you can see what the Aggies are looking for. Both are about the same size, and both are extremely athletic -- and really fast.

Norwood looks like a solid cover corner, and he shows excellent anticipation. But his highlights on offense are just as instructive. This guy understands angles. He knows how to get around players, to get outside and how to get to a gap and make a big play. Once he gets into the open field, opponents are in trouble, because he's got excellent speed.

Playing wideout or quarterback can really help a corner because he knows what the opposing receiver is thinking and has an idea of what route he can be running. That anticipation (which you see on the film) can help him disrupt routes or make a jump on the ball. And he can obviously catch the ball if he's in position to make a play on it.