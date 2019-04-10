







For Immediate Release:

Previewing the 2019 Legends Flag Football Game





COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 2019 edition of the Legends Flag Football Game will highlight the halftime break at Saturday’s Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field. Kickoff for the spring game is slated for 1 p.m. and tickets are available here: 12thMan.com/springgame.





Like the inaugural Legends Game in 2018, the 2019 version will feature plenty of star power. Included on the rosters as a player or coach are seven members of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame – R.C. Slocum (Inducted in 2008), Jacob Green (1987), Richmond Webb (2007), Kevin Smith (1997), Curtis Dickey (1988), Ed Simonini (1982) and Aaron Wallace (2010).





The two Legends teams – Team Pickard and Team Crow – will be quarterbacked by the last two career passing yards record holders. Current record holder Jerrod Johnson (2007-10) will direct Team Pickard in white jerseys, while Reggie McNeal (2003-05) will lead Team Crow in maroon jerseys.





The Legends roster include two members of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame (Slocum, Green) and four first-team All-Americans (Patrick Bates, Green, Smith, Simonini).





The 2019 Legends also made their mark in the National Football League, combining for 12 Pro Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl Championships and six first-team NFL All-Pro honors.





Making an indelible mark on Texas A&M Football over the past three seasons, longtime 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia will display his versatility for Team Crow. Gillaspia became the first 12th Man to score a touchdown in the Aggies’ Gator Bowl win over N.C. State and matched Sam Moeller for most 12th Man appearances in a career (39).





The teams are named for Texas A&M legends John David Crow (1957 Heisman Trophy winner, Texas A&M Director of Athletics 1988-93) and Billy Pickard (served many roles in 50-plus years for Texas A&M Athletics).





Legends Game Rosters





Team Crow (Maroon)

COACHES: R.C. Slocum (head coach), Ty Warren (defensive coordinator, #94), Martellus Bennett (offensive coordinator, #13)

PLAYERS: Reggie McNeal (QB, #1), Dana Batiste (DB, #48), Patrick Bates (S, #29), Leon Cole (DE, #74), Cullen Gillaspia (FB, #12), Bethel Johnson (WR, #9), Christian Rodriguez (OLB, #2), Steve Solari (LB, #94), Robert Wilson (FB, #20)





Team Pickard (White)

COACHES: Jacob Green (head coach, #77), Kevin Smith (defensive coordinator, #26), Richmond Webb (offensive coordinator, #56)

PLAYERS: Jerrod Johnson (QB, #1), Curtis Dickey (RB, #22), Ed Simonini (LB, #77), Christine Michael (RB, #33), Steven Terrell (DB, #21), Aaron Wallace (OLB, #23), Sammy Davis (DB, #22), Dante Hall (RB, #34).











