A&M-LSU preview
AggieYell.com and TigerDetails.com collaborated on a quick preview of Texas A&M's SEC opening series against LSU.
LSU
Rankings
D1 Baseball: #13
Collegiate Baseball: #4
Baseball America: #16
Current Record: 14-3 (0-0 SEC)
Game Times (all games on SEC Network-Plus)
Friday: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 6 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
Leading Hitter (average)
OF Dylan Crews, .388
Leading Hitter (home runs)
IF/OF/DH Jacob Berry 8 HR
Leading Hitter (RBI)
IF Cade Doughty 26 RBI
Projected Starting Pitchers
RHP Ty Floyd 3-1, 2.70 ERA, 20 IP, 25 SO, 11 BB
RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard 1-0, 3.21 ERA, 14 IP, 12 SO, 2 BB
Third Starter TBD
The Skinny (by David Folse II, TigerDetails.com)
In his first year at the helm taking over for Paul Mainieri, Jay Johnson’s Tigers can for sure hit. The top of the order of Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty are as good as anyone in the country.
Pitching has been the question mark for the Tigers. Besides Blake Money, who may or may not pitch because of a wrist injury, the Tigers have yet to truly develop another starting rotation arm yet. The bullpen is led by flamethrower Eric Reyzelman, who can touch 95-97 on the radar gun.
A&M
Rankings
D1 Baseball: Unranked
Collegiate Baseball: Unranked
Baseball America: Unranked
Current Record: 10-6 (0-0 SEC)
Leading Hitter (average)
1B Jack Moss, .389
Leading Hitter (home runs)
OF Brett Minnich, OF Logan Britt and 3B Ryan Targac, 2 each
Leading Hitter (RBI)
Minnich, 15
Projected Starting Pitchers
RHP Nathan Dettmer, 1-2, 4.91 ERA
RHP Micah Dallas, 3-0, 1.78 ERA
LHP Ryan Prager, 0-0, 1.35 ERA
The Skinny (by Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com)
Jim Schlossnagle was brought over from TCU to fix a program that had stagnated under Rob Childress. In particular, the Aggies struggled offensively and with the bullpen in recent years. Schlossnagle undertook a massive rebuild right off the bat, and now has a team that is…struggling at the plate and in the bullpen.
The weekend starters have been solid. Dallas has pitched at an All-SEC level and Prager, a true freshman, has impressed. Dettmer’s record is skewed by a bad outing against Santa Clara last weekend.
Offensively, transfers Jack Moss and catcher Troy Claunch have been as advertised, hitting .389 and .321 respectively. But only four Aggies are hitting above .300 and, as a team, they’re hitting .261.
The bullpen has been battered repeatedly and has been a disappointment – save for two true freshmen. Chris Cortez has a fastball in the high 90s and leads the team with 8 appearances; Robert Hogan has a nasty slider and leads the team with 2 saves.