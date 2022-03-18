A&M-LSU preview

Pitching has been the question mark for the Tigers. Besides Blake Money, who may or may not pitch because of a wrist injury, the Tigers have yet to truly develop another starting rotation arm yet. The bullpen is led by flamethrower Eric Reyzelman, who can touch 95-97 on the radar gun.

In his first year at the helm taking over for Paul Mainieri, Jay Johnson’s Tigers can for sure hit. The top of the order of Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty are as good as anyone in the country.

Rankings

D1 Baseball: Unranked

Collegiate Baseball: Unranked

Baseball America: Unranked

Current Record: 10-6 (0-0 SEC)

Leading Hitter (average)

1B Jack Moss, .389

Leading Hitter (home runs)

OF Brett Minnich, OF Logan Britt and 3B Ryan Targac, 2 each

Leading Hitter (RBI)

Minnich, 15

Projected Starting Pitchers

RHP Nathan Dettmer, 1-2, 4.91 ERA

RHP Micah Dallas, 3-0, 1.78 ERA

LHP Ryan Prager, 0-0, 1.35 ERA





The Skinny (by Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com)

Jim Schlossnagle was brought over from TCU to fix a program that had stagnated under Rob Childress. In particular, the Aggies struggled offensively and with the bullpen in recent years. Schlossnagle undertook a massive rebuild right off the bat, and now has a team that is…struggling at the plate and in the bullpen.

The weekend starters have been solid. Dallas has pitched at an All-SEC level and Prager, a true freshman, has impressed. Dettmer’s record is skewed by a bad outing against Santa Clara last weekend.

Offensively, transfers Jack Moss and catcher Troy Claunch have been as advertised, hitting .389 and .321 respectively. But only four Aggies are hitting above .300 and, as a team, they’re hitting .261.

The bullpen has been battered repeatedly and has been a disappointment – save for two true freshmen. Chris Cortez has a fastball in the high 90s and leads the team with 8 appearances; Robert Hogan has a nasty slider and leads the team with 2 saves.



