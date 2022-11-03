News More News
A&M offense vs. Florida's defense

Mark Passwaters
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M and Florida begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gators defense.

Setting the scene

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 11 a.m. central time Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Weather: Sunny with a high around 75

Conner Weigman gets his second career start.

Texas A&M projected depth chart

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185

#22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195

#9, Noah Thomas, Fr.;

#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220


LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330

#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345

C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Florida depth chart

DE: #33, Princely Umanmielen; So.; 6-4, 245

#12, Justus Boone; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 260

NT: #21 Desmond Watson; So.; 6-5, 415

#7, Chris McClellan; Fr.; 6-3, 305

#66, Jaelin Humphries; RS-So.; 6-3, 328

DE: #9, Gervon Dexter Sr.; 6-5, 312

#92, Jalen Lee; So.; 6-2, 299 OR #94, Tyreak Sapp; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 263

JACK: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.; So.; 6-2, 243

#99, Lloyd Summerall; RS-So.; 6-5, 231

#4, David Reese; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 238


LB: #51, Ventrell Miller; RS-Sr.; 6, 221

#17, Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 235 OR #15, Derek Wingo; So.; 6-1, 210

LB: #2, Amari Burney; Sr.; 6-1, 228

#6, Shemar James; Fr.; 6-1, 210


STAR: #16, Tre’Vez Johnson; So.; 5-10, 194

#27, Jadarrius Perkins; Jr.; 6, 186

CB: #3, Jason Marshall Jr.; So.; 6, 198

#8, Jalen Kimber; RS-So.; 6, 178

S: #22, Rashad Torrence II, So.; 5-11, 202

#5, Kamari Wilson; Fr.; 6, 209

S: #0, Trey Dean III; Sr.; 6-2, 207

#13, Donovan McMillon; So.; 6-1, 205

CB: #23, Jaydon Hill; RS-So.; 5-11, 181

#24, Avery Helm; So.; 6, 170

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (hand), WR Ainias Smith (broken leg) and OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. QB Haynes King (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams are suspended indefinitely.

Florida: LB Diwun Black and CB Devin Moore are out. LB Jeremiah Williams is questionable. LB Brenton Cox has been dismissed from the team.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 142 carries, 765 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD

King, 27 carries, 95 yards (3.5 YPC), 1 TD

Passing: King, 81-142 (57%), 941 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT

Max Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD

Weigman, 36-59 (61%), 429 yards, 4 TD

Receiving: Stewart, 38 catches, 478 yards (12.6 YPC), 2 TD

Muhammad, 23 catches, 342 yards (14.9 YPC), 3 TD

Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD

Florida statistical leaders


Tackles: Torrence, 66

Miller, 54

Dean, 52

Tackles for loss: Cox, 8

Burney, 6

Umanmielen, 5

Sacks: Burney, 4

Cox and Umanmielen, 2

Interceptions: Burney and Hill, 2

Forced fumbles: Burney, 2

Four players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: A&amp;M's offense vs. Florida's defense
Category Texas A&amp;M Florida

Total offense/yards allowed

359.5 YPG (95th nationally, 11th SEC)

445 YPG (117th nationally, 12th SEC)

Scoring offense/defense

22.6 PPG

29.9 PPG (95th, 11th)

Rushing yards/yards allowed

123.6 YPG (102nd, 12th)

119.8 YPG (118th, 12th)

Passing yards/yards allowed

235.9 YPG (72nd, 8th)

253.2 YPG (95th, 11th)

Third down conversion percentage/defense

34.3% (106th, 14th)

52.3% (130th, 14th)

Red zone conversion percentage/defense

88% (40th, 5th)

83.3% (61st, 9th)

Sacks allowed/sacks

17 (74th, 9th)

13 (97th, 9th)

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

5.25 per game (54th, 7th)

5.2 per game (86th, 8th)

Time of possession

28:35 (95th, 10th)

27:09 (119th, 12th)

Turnovers/forced

11 (54th, 8th)

16 (16th, 1st)

Turnover +/-

Even (67th, 7th)

+6 (21st, 2nd)

What A&M wants to do

How about a repeat of the first half of last week? Have the offense go through Achane, running him and then using Weigman's ability to get the ball out quickly to his receivers to push the ball down the field.

Even though the offensive line gave up two sacks last week, they really weren't their fault. They were on back-to-back plays where Weigman simply slipped when trying to run. All the same, you don't want to give a defense -- even one as confused as Florida's is -- a chance to get pressure. So get the ball out fast like you did last week. Find Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad and let them make plays. Get the ball to Donovan Green down the seam.

For the offensive line, just keep it simple. Run power right at Florida and do it until they make you stop it. Take a page from the third quarter of the 2020 game. Get physical and go right at them. They've had trouble stopping the run all year and have had nightmares on third down. So find their terms acceptable and take advantage of them.

What Florida may do to counter

This is a little tougher because Florida's defense doesn't really have an identity. While A&M's offense has gone from awful to just bad over the past few games, Florida has remained stuck on awful. One thing they do extremely well: force turnovers. They're +6 in turnover margin, which is pretty impressive.

So what do you do? Try to maximize that stregnth. Give Weigman a bunch of different looks, blitz heavily and try to pressure him. Blitzing may also help slow down Achane if they can clog up gaps at the line of scrimmage.

Brenton Cox was their best player, leading the team in tackles for loss and quarterback hurries and was second in sacks. With him gone, figuring how how to attack opponents becomes even more difficult. It'll be interesting to see if the Gators struggle even more without his talent or improve without his attitude.

