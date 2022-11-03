AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M and Florida begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gators defense.

Setting the scene

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas When: 11 a.m. central time Saturday TV: SEC Network Weather: Sunny with a high around 75

Conner Weigman gets his second career start.

Texas A&M projected depth chart

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215 #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 #22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200 FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 #3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200 SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 #8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 #9, Noah Thomas, Fr.; #5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220

LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 #78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330 #54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345 C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 #68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 #70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 #55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Florida depth chart

DE: #33, Princely Umanmielen; So.; 6-4, 245 #12, Justus Boone; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 260 NT: #21 Desmond Watson; So.; 6-5, 415 #7, Chris McClellan; Fr.; 6-3, 305 #66, Jaelin Humphries; RS-So.; 6-3, 328 DE: #9, Gervon Dexter Sr.; 6-5, 312 #92, Jalen Lee; So.; 6-2, 299 OR #94, Tyreak Sapp; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 263 JACK: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.; So.; 6-2, 243 #99, Lloyd Summerall; RS-So.; 6-5, 231 #4, David Reese; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 238

LB: #51, Ventrell Miller; RS-Sr.; 6, 221 #17, Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 235 OR #15, Derek Wingo; So.; 6-1, 210 LB: #2, Amari Burney; Sr.; 6-1, 228 #6, Shemar James; Fr.; 6-1, 210

STAR: #16, Tre’Vez Johnson; So.; 5-10, 194 #27, Jadarrius Perkins; Jr.; 6, 186 CB: #3, Jason Marshall Jr.; So.; 6, 198 #8, Jalen Kimber; RS-So.; 6, 178 S: #22, Rashad Torrence II, So.; 5-11, 202 #5, Kamari Wilson; Fr.; 6, 209 S: #0, Trey Dean III; Sr.; 6-2, 207 #13, Donovan McMillon; So.; 6-1, 205 CB: #23, Jaydon Hill; RS-So.; 5-11, 181 #24, Avery Helm; So.; 6, 170

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (hand), WR Ainias Smith (broken leg) and OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. QB Haynes King (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams are suspended indefinitely. Florida: LB Diwun Black and CB Devin Moore are out. LB Jeremiah Williams is questionable. LB Brenton Cox has been dismissed from the team.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 142 carries, 765 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD King, 27 carries, 95 yards (3.5 YPC), 1 TD Passing: King, 81-142 (57%), 941 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT Max Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD Weigman, 36-59 (61%), 429 yards, 4 TD Receiving: Stewart, 38 catches, 478 yards (12.6 YPC), 2 TD Muhammad, 23 catches, 342 yards (14.9 YPC), 3 TD Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD

Florida statistical leaders



Tackles: Torrence, 66 Miller, 54 Dean, 52 Tackles for loss: Cox, 8 Burney, 6 Umanmielen, 5 Sacks: Burney, 4 Cox and Umanmielen, 2 Interceptions: Burney and Hill, 2 Forced fumbles: Burney, 2 Four players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: A&M's offense vs. Florida's defense Category Texas A&M Florida Total offense/yards allowed 359.5 YPG (95th nationally, 11th SEC) 445 YPG (117th nationally, 12th SEC) Scoring offense/defense 22.6 PPG 29.9 PPG (95th, 11th) Rushing yards/yards allowed 123.6 YPG (102nd, 12th) 119.8 YPG (118th, 12th) Passing yards/yards allowed 235.9 YPG (72nd, 8th) 253.2 YPG (95th, 11th) Third down conversion percentage/defense 34.3% (106th, 14th) 52.3% (130th, 14th) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 88% (40th, 5th) 83.3% (61st, 9th) Sacks allowed/sacks 17 (74th, 9th) 13 (97th, 9th) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 5.25 per game (54th, 7th) 5.2 per game (86th, 8th) Time of possession 28:35 (95th, 10th) 27:09 (119th, 12th) Turnovers/forced 11 (54th, 8th) 16 (16th, 1st) Turnover +/- Even (67th, 7th) +6 (21st, 2nd)

What A&M wants to do

How about a repeat of the first half of last week? Have the offense go through Achane, running him and then using Weigman's ability to get the ball out quickly to his receivers to push the ball down the field. Even though the offensive line gave up two sacks last week, they really weren't their fault. They were on back-to-back plays where Weigman simply slipped when trying to run. All the same, you don't want to give a defense -- even one as confused as Florida's is -- a chance to get pressure. So get the ball out fast like you did last week. Find Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad and let them make plays. Get the ball to Donovan Green down the seam. For the offensive line, just keep it simple. Run power right at Florida and do it until they make you stop it. Take a page from the third quarter of the 2020 game. Get physical and go right at them. They've had trouble stopping the run all year and have had nightmares on third down. So find their terms acceptable and take advantage of them.

What Florida may do to counter