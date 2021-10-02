 AggieYell - A&M offense vs. Mississippi State defense
A&M offense vs. Mississippi State defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) and Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.

The scene

Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Time: 6 p.m. central time

TV: SEC Network

Weather: Temperatures in the mid-to-low 80s

Texas A&M depth chart (spread base)

The Aggies could use some big plays from Ainias Smith.
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200

#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195

#13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200

RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225

#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185

TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;

#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR

#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260

WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190

#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR

#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175

WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190

#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;

WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200

#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180

#9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180


LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300

OR #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320

LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi, RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315

#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325

C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325

#75, Luke Matthews, Jr.; 6-4, 320

#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325

#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320

#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340

RT: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325

#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR

#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315

Mississippi State depth chart (3-3-5 base)

Martin Emerson is one of the SEC's best corners.
DE: #5, Randy Charlton; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 265

#9, De’Monte Russell; RS-So.; 6-4, 265

NG: #93, Cameron Young; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 310

#22, Nathan Pickering; Jr.; 6-4, 300

DT: #94, Jaden Crumedy; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 310

#15, Jack Harris; RS-So.; 6-3, 270


SAM: #2, Tyrus Wheat; Sr.; 6-2, 265

#34, Sherman Timbs; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 265 OR

#54, Rodney Groce Jr.; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 240

MIKE: #14, Nathaniel Watson; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 240

#16, DeShawn Page; So.; 6-2, 225

WILL: #3, Aaron Brule; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 230

#44, Jett Johnson; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235


CB: #1, Martin Emerson; Jr.; 6-2, 200

#30, Decamerion Richardson; So.; 6-2, 195

FS: #19, Collin Duncan; Jr.; 6, 205

#36, Jay Jimison; RS-Sr.; 6, 200

SS: #0, Jalen Green; Sr.; 6-1, 200

#24, Dylan Lawrence; RS-So.; 6-4, 205

DOG: #38, Fred Peters; Sr.; 5-10, 205

#12, Shawn Preston Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6, 205

CB: #13, Emmanuel Forbes; So.; 6, 180

#27, Esaias Furdge; RS-Jr.; 6, 185

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Haynes King (broken leg), WR Hezekiah Jones (shoulder) are out. WRs Chase Lane and Caleb Chapman are “day-to-day”.

OL Luke Matthews (shoulder) is doubtful. OL Layden Robinson (ankle) and Jahmir Johnson are probable.

Mississippi State: The status of CB Emmanuel Forbes (carted off vs. LSU with an undisclosed injury) is unknown. Mississippi State does not discuss injuries.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Calzada, 57-108 (52.8%), 609 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

King, 22-35, (62.8%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: Spiller, 52 carries, 345 yards (6.6 YPC), 2 TD Achane, 35 carries, 227 yards (6.5 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: Smith, 15 catches, 170 yards (11.3 YPC), 2 TD

Wydermyer, 13 catches, 159 yards (12.2 YPC)

Demas, 4 catches, 113 yards (28.25 YPC), 1 TD

Mississippi State statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 29

Peters, 27

Emerson, 22

Tackles for loss: Brule, Forbes and Jackson, 2.5

Sacks: Charlton and Odom, 2

Interceptions: Forbes, 2

3 players with 1

Forced fumbles: Johnson and Odom, 1

Fumble recoveries: Green and Odom, 1

Texas A&M offense by the numbers

Total offense: 396 YPG (70th nationally, 11th SEC)

Scoring offense: 23.8 PPG (98th,12th)

Rushing offense: 168.8 YPG (57th, 8th)

Passing offense: 227.2 (72nd, 8th)

Third down conversion percentage: 42.6% (58th, 8th)

Red zone offense: 66.7% (117th, 14th)

Sacks allowed: 10 (89th, 12th)

Tackles for loss allowed: 26 (92nd, 14th)

Time of possession: 29:41 (68th, 8th)

Turnovers: 7 (94th, 10th)

Turnover +/-: -3 (108th, 11th)

Mississippi State defense by the numbers

Total defense: 263 YPG (17th nationally, 4th SEC)

Scoring defense: 25.8 PPG (79th nationally, 12th SEC)

Rushing defense: 70.8 YPG (8th, 2nd)

Passing defense: 252.5 YPG (98th, 14th)

Team sacks: 8 (75th, 13th)

Team tackles for loss: 21 (90th, 12th)

Third down conversion defense: 28.3% (14th, 3rd)

Red zone defense: 66.7% (17th, 2nd)

Turnovers forced: 7 (30th, 3rd)

Turnover +/-: EVEN (94th, 10th)

What the Aggies want to do

Run. The. Football. It's pretty simple; the Aggies can still run the football in spite of their problems in other areas. Mississippi State has held their opponents to just 71 yards rushing, but two of their opponents are among the absolute worst running the ball in the nation-- period. They haven't faced an opponent with the size and disposition of A&M's front yet.

That is, if A&M takes the approach they did last year.

The Aggies have been way too quick to go to the air, even if Zach Calzada is struggling mightily. The reality that they have to run the ball more has likely sunk in after last week's frustration in Arlington, so look for A&M to try to pound the ball with Spiller and Achane and control the clock.

When A&M decides to throw, Calzada needs to try to push the ball down the field, at least in the mid-range area. That means getting Jalen Wydermyer involved. The All-American has been an afterthought so far this year, especially since King got hurt. That has to change. If the Aggies start running the ball and can get Wydermyer involved in the offense, then they can try some play action and try to get Smith and Demas involved down the field.

How the Bulldogs may try to counter

Mississippi State has been a bend but don't break defense so far, giving up a lot of yards in the passing game but trying to stop opponents from scoring. That has had mixed results so far. But they've done two things well: stopped the running game and third down conversions. And that's what they're going to try to do tonight. They know A&M is going to want to run and they're going to want to put this in Calzada's hands. They're going to have a lot of guys up in the box, blitz off the edge and try to slow the run. If they can do that, they'll make this game the slugfest they need it to be.

