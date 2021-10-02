A&M offense vs. Mississippi State defense

Run. The. Football. It's pretty simple; the Aggies can still run the football in spite of their problems in other areas. Mississippi State has held their opponents to just 71 yards rushing, but two of their opponents are among the absolute worst running the ball in the nation-- period. They haven't faced an opponent with the size and disposition of A&M's front yet.

That is, if A&M takes the approach they did last year.

The Aggies have been way too quick to go to the air, even if Zach Calzada is struggling mightily. The reality that they have to run the ball more has likely sunk in after last week's frustration in Arlington, so look for A&M to try to pound the ball with Spiller and Achane and control the clock.

When A&M decides to throw, Calzada needs to try to push the ball down the field, at least in the mid-range area. That means getting Jalen Wydermyer involved. The All-American has been an afterthought so far this year, especially since King got hurt. That has to change. If the Aggies start running the ball and can get Wydermyer involved in the offense, then they can try some play action and try to get Smith and Demas involved down the field.