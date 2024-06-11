Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

A&M's 2024 schedule takes greater shape

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M's football schedule for this fall gained clarity Tuesday when the SEC assigned kickoff windows for conference games.

So far, the Aggies only have one 11 a.m. kickoff time.
So far, the Aggies only have one 11 a.m. kickoff time.

Through a new system, each SEC-controlled game has been assigned one of four game windows. Early games will kick off between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. central time; Afternoon games will kick between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m central. Night games will kick between 5 and 7 p.m. central, and the Flex window means kickoff is still to be determined, but will be between 2:30 and 7 p.m. Exact times and TV networks will be announced later in the season.

Currently, A&M's schedule breaks down like this:

Aug. 31: Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 7: McNeese (11:45 a.m., SEC Network)

Sept. 14: @Florida (2:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 21: Bowling Green (6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+)

Sept. 28: Arkansas (in Arlington; Afternoon window)

Oct. 5: Missouri (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Oct. 19: @Mississippi State (Flex)

Oct. 26: LSU (Flex)

Nov. 2: South Carolina (network TBA; Night window)

Nov. 16: New Mexico State (6:45 p.m., SEC Network)

Nov. 23: @Auburn (Flex)

Nov. 30: Texas (Flex)



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement