Through a new system, each SEC-controlled game has been assigned one of four game windows. Early games will kick off between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. central time; Afternoon games will kick between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m central. Night games will kick between 5 and 7 p.m. central, and the Flex window means kickoff is still to be determined, but will be between 2:30 and 7 p.m. Exact times and TV networks will be announced later in the season.

Currently, A&M's schedule breaks down like this:

Aug. 31: Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 7: McNeese (11:45 a.m., SEC Network)

Sept. 14: @Florida (2:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 21: Bowling Green (6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+)

Sept. 28: Arkansas (in Arlington; Afternoon window)

Oct. 5: Missouri (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Oct. 19: @Mississippi State (Flex)

Oct. 26: LSU (Flex)

Nov. 2: South Carolina (network TBA; Night window)

Nov. 16: New Mexico State (6:45 p.m., SEC Network)

Nov. 23: @Auburn (Flex)



Nov. 30: Texas (Flex)







