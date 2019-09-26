A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense
AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) with a look at the Aggie offense against the Razorback defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 72.8)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5)
#8, Connor Blumrick (RS-So.; 6-5, 210; n/a)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 66.5
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 63.6)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 75.3);
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 55.8)
TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 47.6) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 60.5)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 66.1)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 61.6)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 91.5)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 72.6)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 63.2)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.7)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 59.6)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 75.3)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 74.8)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 47.8)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 64.4)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 65.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 68.4)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 45.2)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 71.4)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)
Arkansas depth chart
DE: #6, Gabe Richardson (Sr.; 6-3, 240; PFF season score of 54.4)
#86, Jamario Bell (Sr.; 6-5, 265; 57.1)
DT: #3, McTelvin Agim (Sr.; 6-3, 300; 82.3)
#93, Isaiah Nichols (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 277; 68.1)
DT: #52, T.J. Smith (Sr.; 6-3, 303; 75.7)
#42, Jonathan Marshall (Jr.; 6-3, 299; 72.7)
DE: #11, Mataio Soli (Fr.; 6-4, 239; 69.9)
#13, Collin Clay (Fr.; 6-5, 285; 54.1)
LB: #27, Hayden Henry (Jr.; 6-2, 226; 64.7)
#22, Deon Edwards (Jr.; 6-1, 220; n/a)
LB: #8, De’Jon Harris (Sr.; 6, 245; 59.8)
#31, Grant Morgan (Jr.; 5-11, 229; 82.9)
LB: #10, Bumper Pool (So.; 6-2, 228; 73.8)
#36, D’Vone McClure (Jr.; 6-2, 219; 66.5)
CB: #21, Montaric Brown (So.; 6, 187; 77.9)
#23, Devin Bush (Fr.; 6, 203; 64.2)
SS: #2, Kamren Curl (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 88.4)
#18 Myles Mason (So.; 6-2, 203; 56)
FS: #7, Joe Foucha (So.; 5-11, 198; 51.7)
#1, Jalen Catalon (Fr.; 5-10, 196; 61.3)
CB: #4, Jarques McClellion (So.; 6, 175; 64.7)
#24, LaDarrius Bishop (RS-Fr.; 6, 193; 71.5)
Injury update
Arkansas: Montaric Brown (leg, concussion); is questionsable.
A&M: No new injuries.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 34 carries for 255 yards (7.5 YPC) and 2 TD
Jashaun Corbin, 35 carries for 137 yards (3.9 YPC) and 1 TD
Mond, 23 carries for 77 yards (3.3 YPC) and 2 TD
Kibodi, 17 carries for 66 yards (3.9 YPC) and 1 TD
Passing: Mond, 94-146 (64.3%) for 1,082 yards, 7 TD and 3 INT
Calzada, 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD
Foster, 2-5 (40%), 25 yards
Receiving: Ausbon, 25 catches for 364 yards (14.6 YPC) and 2 TD
Davis, 16 catches for 226 yards (14.1 YPC) and 2 TD
Rogers, 17 catches for 200 (11.8 YPC) yards
Buckley, 7 catches for 102 (14.6 YPC) yards
Smith, 7 catches for 81 yards (11.6 YPC) and 2 TD
Arkansas statistical leaders
Tackles: Harris, 28
Curl, 27
Pool, 26
Tackles for loss: Richardson, 4.5
Agim, 3
Henry, Morgan, Bell, 2.5
Sacks: Ricahrdson, 2.5
Agim, Curl, 2
Bell, 1.5
Forced fumbles: five players with 1 each
Fumble recoveries: four players with 1 each
Interceptions: Curl, 2
Foucha, McClellion, 1
Passes broken up: Foucha, 3
Four players with 2
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 33.3 PPG (57th nationally, 7th SEC)
Rushing offense: 144.5 YPC (84th, 11th)
Passing offense: 303.3 YPG (24th, 3rd)
Total offense: 447.8 YPG (46th, 5th)
First downs: 98 (19th, 4th)
3rd down conversions: 42% (55th, 6th)
4th down conversions: 100% (1st)
Sacks allowed:6 (48th, 6th)
Red zone offense: 86.4% (57th, 7th)
Turnovers lost: 7 (93rd, 8th)
Turnover margin: -1 (82nd, 12th)
Time of possession: 33:34 (18th, 1st)
Arkansas by the numbers
Scoring defense: 27.3 PPG (79th nationally, 12th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 158.3 YPG (77th, 13th)
Passing yards allowed: 252 (93rd, 11th)
Total defense: 410.3 YPG (82nd, 12th)
3rd down conversion defense: 33.3% (45th, 7th)
4th down conversion defense: 50% (64th, 12th)
Red zone defense: 90% (106th, 14th)
Tackles for loss: 22 (58th, 9th)
Sacks: 10 (32nd, 4th)
Turnovers forced: 8 (19th, 5th)
Turnover margin: Even (59th, 8th)
What the Aggies want to do
The Aggies want to come out and get some of the frustration from last week out of their system. They don’t want to run the ball, they need to. It’s not just a matter of beating Arkansas; it’s a matter of showing they can do it against serious competition. Arkansas has been pushed around up front by the likes of Ole Miss and Colorado State, who haven’t been able to run on anyone else. The Aggies need to come out, use their size advantage and wear the Razorbacks down.
In the passing game, it’s pretty simple: as we know from history, John Chavis’s defenses tend to allow big holes in the middle of the field. San Jose State exploited that repeatedly, and also hit some big plays on fly patterns. A&M has much more talent than the Spartans do. Mond needs to find be steady in the pocket, as he has been save for against Clemson -- but he also needs to be willing to take off and run if the receivers aren’t open. This is a big opportunity for him to stop being tunnel-visioned. With the aggression Arkansas will almost certainly show, there will be big holes for him if he clears the line of scrimmage.
A&M needs to be balanced. They couldn’t get anything going on the ground last week and it cost them. Mond has been pretty good avoiding interceptions so far, but Arkansas thrives on them. If the Aggies get one dimensional, then they’ll have problems.
How the Razorbacks will likely try to counter
We know what Chavis does. He’s going to run a 4-2-5 scheme, rotate a lot of players and he’s going to blitz a lot. This year, he’s bringing defensive backs as well as linebackers, something he was pretty hesitant to do during his time at A&M.
As it was at A&M, the results have been mixed. Arkansas has a good number of sacks and has forced 8 turnovers. That’s the good news. The bad news is they’ve been ripped up by the likes of Portland State, San Jose State, Ole Miss and Colorado State. They’re very good in the interior of the line, but their emphasis on speed has both ends very undersized. Curl is one of the SEC’s best at safety, but the unit as a whole has been victimized by blown coverages and other mental blunders. They’ve also been flat out beaten.
So Arkansas will do what a Chavis defense does: they will attack early to try to get you behind the sticks then mix things up on 3rd down. They’ll try to force turnovers. It’ll be risk-reward, and so far the risk has outweighed the reward. But if A&M starts turning the ball over, the equation changes.