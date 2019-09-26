The Aggies want to come out and get some of the frustration from last week out of their system. They don’t want to run the ball, they need to. It’s not just a matter of beating Arkansas; it’s a matter of showing they can do it against serious competition. Arkansas has been pushed around up front by the likes of Ole Miss and Colorado State, who haven’t been able to run on anyone else. The Aggies need to come out, use their size advantage and wear the Razorbacks down.

In the passing game, it’s pretty simple: as we know from history, John Chavis’s defenses tend to allow big holes in the middle of the field. San Jose State exploited that repeatedly, and also hit some big plays on fly patterns. A&M has much more talent than the Spartans do. Mond needs to find be steady in the pocket, as he has been save for against Clemson -- but he also needs to be willing to take off and run if the receivers aren’t open. This is a big opportunity for him to stop being tunnel-visioned. With the aggression Arkansas will almost certainly show, there will be big holes for him if he clears the line of scrimmage.

A&M needs to be balanced. They couldn’t get anything going on the ground last week and it cost them. Mond has been pretty good avoiding interceptions so far, but Arkansas thrives on them. If the Aggies get one dimensional, then they’ll have problems.



