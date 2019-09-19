The Aggies are going to be looking for balance in this game. They didn’t have it against Clemson and it was costly. This is going to be a physical game, and that means the offensive line will have to be at its best. The Aggies added a few wrinkles to the running game last weekend, including pulling Kenyon Green to use him as a lead blocker for Spiller. Look for that to continue, and the Greens to be a key part of the run offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mond get turned loose too in an RPO sort of look to keep the defense off balance.

Mond can’t be rattled like he was during the Clemson game. He’s completed 71% of his passes at home and he needs to be quick, decisive and efficient when it comes to getting the ball out. If the Aggies can get the ball to Davis, Smith and Buckley on quick hitters early, that will allow things to open up for Ausbon and Rogers down the field.

The Tigers like to blitz and they come from all directions. That means Spiller (and/or Kibodi) and Glenn Beal will be used frequently as blockers. Blitz pickup is going to be really important, and that means the line will have to step up its game there too. If the blitzes are picked up, Mond will have the opportunity to make some plays down the field.

The Aggies need to be steady offensively and just move the ball down the field. Get in 3rd and managable situations and control the clock. That will wear down Auburn’s defense and hurt their offensive scheme.