A&M's offense vs. Auburn's defense
AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of No. 17 Texas A&M (2-1)'s game against 3-0 and No. 8 Auburn (2:30 p.m. central time Saturday, CBS) with a look at the Aggie offense against Auburn's defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 73.7)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5)
#8, Connor Blumrick (RS-So.; 6-5, 210; n/a)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 74.2)
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 65.4)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 75.3);
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 55.8)
TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 50.5) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 64.5)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 63.6)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 64.6)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 91.3)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 70)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 67.2)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 50)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 63.6)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 75.3)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 76.9)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 47.8)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 65.1)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 65.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 73.9)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 45.2)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 70.2)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)
Auburn depth chart
BUCK: #1, Big Kat Bryant (Jr.; 6-5, 247; ProFootballFocus Season score of 66.4)
#55, T.D. Moultry (Jr.; 6-5, 243; 58.8)
DT: #5, Derrick Brown (Sr.; 6-5, 318; 82.9)
#91, Nick Coe (Jr.; 6-5, 291; 66)
DT: #94, Tyrone Truesdell (Jr.; 6-2, 310; 76.5)
#8, Coynis Miller (So.; 6-2, 312; 45.5)
#91, Nick Coe (Jr.; 6-5, 291; 66)
DE: #3, Marlon Davidson (Sr.; 6-3, 278; 76.9)
#91, Nick Coe (Jr.; 6-5, 291; 66)
#29, Derick Hall (Fr.; 6-3, 230; 60.8)
OLB: #91, Nick Coe (Jr.; 6-5, 291; 66)
#31, Chandler Wooten (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 63.4)
LB: #10, Owen Pappoe (Fr.; 6-1, 219; 62.2) OR #35, Zakowby McClain (So.; 6, 210; 69.7)
LB: #33, K.J. Britt (Jr.; 6, 236; 82;) OR #31, Chandler Wooten (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 63.4)
CB: #4, Noah Igbinoghene (Jr.; 5-11, 200; 68.9)
#23, Roger McCreary (So.; 6, 188; 87.2)
CB: #13, Javaris Davis (Sr.; 5-10, 180; 58.9)
#12, Devan Barrett (Jr.; 6, 195; 51.2) OR #18, Nehemiah Pritchett (Fr.; 6-1, 162; 65.6)
STAR: #6, Christian Tutt (So.; 5-11, 190; 61.5)
#13, Javaris Davis (Sr.; 5-10, 180; 58.9) OR #15, Jordyn Peters (Jr.; 6-1, 195; n/a)
S: #20, Jeremiah Dinson (Sr.; 6, 191; 72.4)
#21, Smoke Monday (So.; 6-2, 186; 66.1)
S: #24, Daniel Thomas (Sr.; 5-11, 209; 65.6)
#9, Jamien Sherwood (So.; 6-2, 204; 66.6)
Injury update
A&M: Quartney Davis, who was held out of last weekend’s game, will return. Jashaun Corbin is gone for the year.
Auburn: Derrick Brown, who suffered an “upper body contusion” against Kent State, practiced Wednesday but was not 100%. LB Derick Hall is out.
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 28 carries for 246 yards (8.8 YPC) and 2 TD
Mond, 14 carries for 51 yards (3.6 YPC) and 2 TD
Kibodi, 11 carries for 45 yards (4.1 YPC) and 1 TD
(Jashaun Corbin had 35 carries for 137 yards and 1 TD before being injured)
Passing: Mond, 63-97 (65%), 747 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT
Calzada, 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD
Foster, 2-5, 25 yards
Receiving: Ausbon, 17 catches for 253 yards and 2 TD
Rogers, 13 catches for 155 yards
Davis, 11 catches for 144 yards and 1 TD
Buckley, 5 catches for 80 yards
Smith, 6 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD
Auburn statistical leaders
Tackles: Dinson, 27
Thomas, 16
Davidson and Britt, 14
Tackles for loss: Davidson, 4.5
Truesdelll, 3
Britt, 2.5
Sacks: Davidson, 2.5
Truesdell, 2
Bryant, 1.5
Fumble recoveries: Bryant, 1
Interceptions: Dinson, 1
A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 37.7 PPG (32nd nationally, 6th SEC)
Rushing offense: 174 YPG (61st, 10th)
Passing offense: 292.7 YPG (28th, 3rd)
Total offense: 466.7 YPG (37th, 6th)
First downs: 75 (20th, 4th)
3rd down conversions: 44.4% (45th, 7th)
4th down conversions: 100% (1st)
Sacks allowed: 3 (21st, 2nd)
Red zone offense: 84.2% (67th, 9th)
Turnovers lost: 6 (102nd, 11th)
Turnover margin: Even (58th, 7th)
Time of possession: 34:13 (16th, 1st)
Auburn by the numbers
Scoring defense: 14.3 PPG (22nd nationally, 5th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 100.7 YPG (35th, 5th)
Passing yards allowed: 191.3 YPG (45th, 5th)
Total defense: 292 YPG (31st, 4th)
3rd down conversion defense: 31.9% (40th, 5th)
4th down conversion defense: 25% (24th, 7th)
Red zone defense: 66.7% (16th, 5th)
Tackles for loss: 22 (33rd, 4th)
Sacks: 8 (41st, 4th)
Turnovers forced: 2 (99th, 12th)
Turnover margin: -2 (95th, 13th)
What A&M wants to do
The Aggies are going to be looking for balance in this game. They didn’t have it against Clemson and it was costly. This is going to be a physical game, and that means the offensive line will have to be at its best. The Aggies added a few wrinkles to the running game last weekend, including pulling Kenyon Green to use him as a lead blocker for Spiller. Look for that to continue, and the Greens to be a key part of the run offense. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mond get turned loose too in an RPO sort of look to keep the defense off balance.
Mond can’t be rattled like he was during the Clemson game. He’s completed 71% of his passes at home and he needs to be quick, decisive and efficient when it comes to getting the ball out. If the Aggies can get the ball to Davis, Smith and Buckley on quick hitters early, that will allow things to open up for Ausbon and Rogers down the field.
The Tigers like to blitz and they come from all directions. That means Spiller (and/or Kibodi) and Glenn Beal will be used frequently as blockers. Blitz pickup is going to be really important, and that means the line will have to step up its game there too. If the blitzes are picked up, Mond will have the opportunity to make some plays down the field.
The Aggies need to be steady offensively and just move the ball down the field. Get in 3rd and managable situations and control the clock. That will wear down Auburn’s defense and hurt their offensive scheme.
How Auburn will try to counter
Auburn DC Kevin Steele likes to be aggressive. He’s got plenty of talent across the board, so he can afford to be.
Truesdell and Brown have been dominant this year, freeing up Davidson to make a lot of tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage because he’s getting one-on-one matchups. Auburn likes all four of their linemen to push upfield (like A&M does) and allow their linebackers to sweep in and make plays behind them.
Steele likes to overload opponents at certain points with blitzers and make it tough for opponents to pick everyone up. They’ll stand up one of their ends and bring a linebacker of defensive back up and attack off the edge, or they’ll blitz straight up the middle with their linebackers -- and sometimes even a safety. The idea is to create mismatches and force the offense to do things quickly.
Auburn plays a lot of man coverage, and aggressive man coverage at that. They’ll get up and jam receivers frequently, trying to slow down their ability to run their routes. The secondary, like the rest of the defense, is about disruption. But if one part doesn’t work, then opportunity will knock for an offense.