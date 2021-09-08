A&M's offense vs. Colorado's defense

Pretty much what they did last weekend, with the exception of the turnovers. A&M moved the ball at will and bullied the Kent State front line. Colorado shut down the Northern Colorado rushing game last weekend, but gave up 181 yards a game on the ground (5.5 YPC) last year. So the idea should be grind it out with Spiller and Achane first, then start mixing in the passing game behind that.

That doesn't necessarily mean you get conservative, just go with what you do best. A&M wants to control the clock and force an inexperienced quarterback to make plays, and the best way to do that is on the ground. This could be a game where King's mobility is helpful, because the Buffs had some trouble containing Dylan McCaffrey of Northern Colorado last weekend. He didn't run a lot, but kept plays alive by scrambling and finding players downfield.

If A&M gets the running game going and the linebackers (and safeties) have to move up, then that could mean big things for Wydermyer and Chapman in particular. Both have size advantage that can be a problem in the middle of the field. Add in Smith's ability to make plays against anyone and the Aggies should be in good shape to move the football -- if they can keep turnovers at a minimum.