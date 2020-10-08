AggieYell - A&M's offense vs. Florida's defense

Be balanced, continue to move the football but SCORE POINTS. A&M's biggest problem hasn't been moving the football, it has been completing drives. Florida's defense has been giving up a lot of yards and big plays in its first two games to Ole Miss and South Carolina and has one of the worst secondaries, statistically, in the nation. That doesn't necessarily mean A&M wants to come out and throw it all over the place; indeed, they'd probably rather have success on the ground and keep the deadly Florida offense off the field.

The Aggies have the best and most versatile trio of runners in Spiller, Smith and Mond. Even though Florida is giving up only 3.5 yards a carry, that average has been knocked down by sacks. Running backs are averaging 4.5 yards a carry so far. The offensive line needs to continue to run block well and allow the backs to pick up some decent yards on first down. Then they can work off that.

The Florida secondary has been suspect, but outside of Wydermyer, A&M's receivers haven't shown much to strike fear in the hearts of opponents. They've got to find ways to get open and keep the ball moving. The grind it out, long drive approach A&M took last weekend is probably one they'll take this Saturday -- but it will only work if they convert yards into points. Also, Mond can't turn the ball over against a Florida defense that tends to be opportunistic.