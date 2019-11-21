A&M's offense vs. Georgia's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.
Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2 SEC) depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 77.5)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 49.4)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.7)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 73.7)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 86.4)
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64)
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 71.5)
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 73.2)
#86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.7) OR #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 231; 80.4)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 72)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 57.7)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 77)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 72.7)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.3)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 62.3)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.9)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 62.4)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 74.1)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.5)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 51.4)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 57.5)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 61.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 64.7)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 55)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 75.9)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 63.2)
Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) depth chart
DT: #52, Tyler Clark (Sr.; 6-4, 300; ProFootballFocus season score of 71.9) OR #95, Devonte Wyatt (Jr.; 6-3, 301; 74.3)
#76, Michail Carter (Sr.; 6-3, 295; 45.6)
NOSE: #94, Michael Barnett (Gr.; 6-4, 304; 77.3) OR #99 Jordan Davis (So.; 6-6, 330; 69.5)
DE: #51, David Marshall (Sr.; 6-3, 274; 55.5) OR #10, Malik Herring (Jr.; 6-3, 280; 85.6)
#90, Tramel Walthour (So.; 6-3, 280; n/a)
#44, Travon Walker (Fr.; 6-5, 290; 53.7)
SAM: #84, Walter Grant (Jr.; 6-4, 245; 65.3) OR #11, Jermaine Johnson (Jr.; 6-5, 240; 74.9)
#19, Adam Anderson (So.; 6-5, 225; 55.1)
JACK: #13, Azeez Ojulari (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 240; 72)
#4, Nolan Smith (Fr.; 6-3, 235; 69.7) OR Robert Beal (RS-So.; 6-4, 244; 86)
MIKE: #30, Tae Crowder (Sr.; 6-3, 235; 67.9)
#25, Quay Walker (So.; 6-4, 240; 59.5)
WILL: #32, Monty Rice (Jr.; 6-1, 235; 72.3)
#17, Nakobe Dean (Fr.; 6, 220; 73.8)
CB: #27, Eric Stokes (RS-So.; 6-1, 185; 83.7)
#7, Tyrique Stevenson (Fr.; 6, 202; 67.2)
LS: #2, Richard LeCounte (Jr.; 5-11, 190; 75.2)
#8, Lewis Cine (Fr.; 6-1, 185; 81.9) OR #6, Otis Reese (So.; 6-3, 210; 57.2)
RS: #20, J.R. Reed (RS-Sr.; 6-1, 194; 82.2)
#26, Tyrique McGhee (Sr.; 5-10, 187; 67.8)
#29, Christopher Smith (So.; 5-11, 180; 70.6)
CB: #14, DJ Daniel (Jr.; 6-1, 185; 74.5) OR #3, Tyson Campbell (So.; 6-2, 185; 76.7)
STAR: #3, Tyson Campbell (So.; 6-2, 185; 76.7) OR #1, Divaad Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6, 195; 60.5)
Injuries
Texas A&M: OL Cole Blanton and Tank Jenkins are out for the year with leg injuries. WR Hezekiah Jones (foot) is out for the year. OL Ryan McCollum (neck/shoulder) is questionable. RB Jashuan Corbin (hamstring) is out for the year.
Georgia: DL David Marshall (foot) is probable; CB Tyrique McGee (foot) is out.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 133 carries for 796 yards (6 YPC), 8 TD
Mond, 93 carries for 400 yards (4.3 YPC), 7 TD
Richardson, 25 carries for 232 yards (9.3 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Mond, 210-328 (64%), 2,435 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT
Calzada, 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 iNT
Receiving: Ausbon, 54 catches for 744 yards (13.8 YPC), 3 TD
Davis, 41 catches for 489 yards (11.9 YPC), 4 TD
Wydermyer, 24 catches for 366 yards (15.3 YPC), 6 TD
Georgia statistical leaders
Tackles: Rice, 66
Crowder, 48
LeCounte, 45
Tackles for loss: Clark, 5.5
Ojulari, 5
LeCounte, Walker, 3.5
Sacks: Ojulari, 4.5
Smith and Walker, 2.5
Passes broken up: Stokes, 8
Reed, 5
Daniel, Stevenson, 4
Interceptions: LeCounte, 2
Three players with 1
Forced fumbles: Mark Webb, 2
Four players with 1
Fumble recoveries: LeCounte, 2
Three players with 1
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 34 PPG (31st nationally, 3rd SEC)
Rushing offense: 177.1 YPG (48th, 6th)
Passing offense: 259.3 YPG (40th, 4th)
Total offense: 436.4 YPG (42nd, 4th)
First downs: 241 (24th, 5th)
3rd down conversions: 43.4% (36th, 4th)
4th down conversions: 85.7% (2nd, 1st)
Sacks allowed: 24 (88th, 14th)
Red zone offense: 89.8% (31st, 3rd)
Turnovers lost: 14 (55th, 8th)
Turnover margin: 0 (69th, 9th)
Time of possession: 33:55 (9th, 1st)
Georgia by the numbers
coring defense: 10.5 PPG (2nd nationally, 1st SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 75.5 YPG (3rd, 1st)
Passing yards allowed: 191.7 YPG (20th, 4th)
Total defense: 267.2 YPG (6th, 1st)
3rd down conversion defense: 29.4% (9th, 1st)
Red zone defense: 60% (1st nationally)
Tackles for loss: 55 (83rd, 9th)
Sacks: 22 (58th, 5th)
Turnovers forced: 11 (105th, 13th)
Turnover margin: +3 (42nd, 5th)
What the Aggies want to do
Try to be as balanced as possible and take some pressure off of Mond to do everything. South Carolina and Kentucky had success running the ball against Georgia; Missouri, Notre Dame and Auburn got nowhere. But the Aggies are playing as well as they have all year on offense and can’t just abandon the run. They’ll likely stick with it, use some misdirection and try to get the ball moving up the field with Mond, Spiller and Richardson all getting involved.
Auburn picked up a lot of yards last weekend on quick slants and throws to the middle, something A&M shouldn’t hestiate to copy. Ausbon is at his best on those kind of passes, and obvious Wydermyer creates a mismatch in the slot. The Aggies need to get their big bodied receivers going in the middle of the field, and then try to get the ball to Ainias Smith or Davis.
The big thing for the Aggies is going to be to keep moving consistently and not make mistakes. A&M has moved the ball on everyone, but interceptions, fumbles, penalties and sacks have hurt them in critical situations against Alabama, Clemson and Auburn. Those can’t happen Saturday if the Aggies are going to win. It’s got to be mistake-free football, because Georgia isn’t going to give you anything.
How Georgia may try to counter
UGA’s defense is elite. They don’t make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage; they just don’t let you past it.
The Bulldogs will show multiple looks, including the occasional 3-4, a 3-3-5 and, most commonly, a 4-3. They are massive up front and are extremely tough to move. They try to push their linemen up the field and have the linebackers fill in behind them. When they blitz, the like to use their inside linebackers to get pressure right in the quarterback’s face.
While this may open some space for slants, like Auburn hit them with last week, Georgia’s secondary is big, fast and reacts quickly. They play a lot of man coverage and give their safeties the ability to come up in the box if necessary. The will rotate a lot of players with minimal dropoff.
The Dogs have an athletic group with a lot of speed. They don’t get overly tricky; their idea is to overwhelm opponents at or near the line of scrimmage and put them in bad situations on second and third down. They don’t force a lot of turnovers, but are extremely tough to drive on. Much like their offense, they’re out there to beat opponents down and wear them out.