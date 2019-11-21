AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bulldogs defense.

Kellen Mond will have to do a lot Saturday.

Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2 SEC) depth chart

QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 77.5) #10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 49.4) #4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.7) RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 73.7) #25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 86.4) #23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64) FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 71.5) TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 73.2) #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.7) OR #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 231; 80.4) WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 72) #14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 57.7) #17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 77) WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 72.7) #5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.3) WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 62.3) #81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.9) LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 62.4) #74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 74.1) LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.5) #60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 51.4) C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 57.5) #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 61.4) RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 64.7) #75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 55) RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 75.9) #51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 63.2)

Aziz Ojulari has been a find for Georgia.

Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) depth chart

DT: #52, Tyler Clark (Sr.; 6-4, 300; ProFootballFocus season score of 71.9) OR #95, Devonte Wyatt (Jr.; 6-3, 301; 74.3) #76, Michail Carter (Sr.; 6-3, 295; 45.6) NOSE: #94, Michael Barnett (Gr.; 6-4, 304; 77.3) OR #99 Jordan Davis (So.; 6-6, 330; 69.5) DE: #51, David Marshall (Sr.; 6-3, 274; 55.5) OR #10, Malik Herring (Jr.; 6-3, 280; 85.6) #90, Tramel Walthour (So.; 6-3, 280; n/a) #44, Travon Walker (Fr.; 6-5, 290; 53.7) SAM: #84, Walter Grant (Jr.; 6-4, 245; 65.3) OR #11, Jermaine Johnson (Jr.; 6-5, 240; 74.9) #19, Adam Anderson (So.; 6-5, 225; 55.1) JACK: #13, Azeez Ojulari (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 240; 72) #4, Nolan Smith (Fr.; 6-3, 235; 69.7) OR Robert Beal (RS-So.; 6-4, 244; 86) MIKE: #30, Tae Crowder (Sr.; 6-3, 235; 67.9) #25, Quay Walker (So.; 6-4, 240; 59.5) WILL: #32, Monty Rice (Jr.; 6-1, 235; 72.3) #17, Nakobe Dean (Fr.; 6, 220; 73.8) CB: #27, Eric Stokes (RS-So.; 6-1, 185; 83.7) #7, Tyrique Stevenson (Fr.; 6, 202; 67.2) LS: #2, Richard LeCounte (Jr.; 5-11, 190; 75.2) #8, Lewis Cine (Fr.; 6-1, 185; 81.9) OR #6, Otis Reese (So.; 6-3, 210; 57.2) RS: #20, J.R. Reed (RS-Sr.; 6-1, 194; 82.2) #26, Tyrique McGhee (Sr.; 5-10, 187; 67.8) #29, Christopher Smith (So.; 5-11, 180; 70.6) CB: #14, DJ Daniel (Jr.; 6-1, 185; 74.5) OR #3, Tyson Campbell (So.; 6-2, 185; 76.7) STAR: #3, Tyson Campbell (So.; 6-2, 185; 76.7) OR #1, Divaad Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6, 195; 60.5)

Injuries

Texas A&M: OL Cole Blanton and Tank Jenkins are out for the year with leg injuries. WR Hezekiah Jones (foot) is out for the year. OL Ryan McCollum (neck/shoulder) is questionable. RB Jashuan Corbin (hamstring) is out for the year. Georgia: DL David Marshall (foot) is probable; CB Tyrique McGee (foot) is out.

Isaiah Spiller's level of play has picked up dramatically.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Spiller, 133 carries for 796 yards (6 YPC), 8 TD Mond, 93 carries for 400 yards (4.3 YPC), 7 TD Richardson, 25 carries for 232 yards (9.3 YPC), 4 TD Passing: Mond, 210-328 (64%), 2,435 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT Calzada, 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 iNT Receiving: Ausbon, 54 catches for 744 yards (13.8 YPC), 3 TD Davis, 41 catches for 489 yards (11.9 YPC), 4 TD Wydermyer, 24 catches for 366 yards (15.3 YPC), 6 TD



Monty Rice leads Georgia in tackles.

Georgia statistical leaders

Tackles: Rice, 66 Crowder, 48 LeCounte, 45 Tackles for loss: Clark, 5.5 Ojulari, 5 LeCounte, Walker, 3.5 Sacks: Ojulari, 4.5 Smith and Walker, 2.5 Passes broken up: Stokes, 8 Reed, 5 Daniel, Stevenson, 4 Interceptions: LeCounte, 2 Three players with 1 Forced fumbles: Mark Webb, 2 Four players with 1 Fumble recoveries: LeCounte, 2 Three players with 1



Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 34 PPG (31st nationally, 3rd SEC) Rushing offense: 177.1 YPG (48th, 6th) Passing offense: 259.3 YPG (40th, 4th) Total offense: 436.4 YPG (42nd, 4th) First downs: 241 (24th, 5th) 3rd down conversions: 43.4% (36th, 4th) 4th down conversions: 85.7% (2nd, 1st) Sacks allowed: 24 (88th, 14th) Red zone offense: 89.8% (31st, 3rd) Turnovers lost: 14 (55th, 8th) Turnover margin: 0 (69th, 9th) Time of possession: 33:55 (9th, 1st)

Georgia by the numbers

coring defense: 10.5 PPG (2nd nationally, 1st SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 75.5 YPG (3rd, 1st) Passing yards allowed: 191.7 YPG (20th, 4th) Total defense: 267.2 YPG (6th, 1st) 3rd down conversion defense: 29.4% (9th, 1st) Red zone defense: 60% (1st nationally) Tackles for loss: 55 (83rd, 9th) Sacks: 22 (58th, 5th) Turnovers forced: 11 (105th, 13th) Turnover margin: +3 (42nd, 5th)

What the Aggies want to do

Try to be as balanced as possible and take some pressure off of Mond to do everything. South Carolina and Kentucky had success running the ball against Georgia; Missouri, Notre Dame and Auburn got nowhere. But the Aggies are playing as well as they have all year on offense and can’t just abandon the run. They’ll likely stick with it, use some misdirection and try to get the ball moving up the field with Mond, Spiller and Richardson all getting involved. Auburn picked up a lot of yards last weekend on quick slants and throws to the middle, something A&M shouldn’t hestiate to copy. Ausbon is at his best on those kind of passes, and obvious Wydermyer creates a mismatch in the slot. The Aggies need to get their big bodied receivers going in the middle of the field, and then try to get the ball to Ainias Smith or Davis. The big thing for the Aggies is going to be to keep moving consistently and not make mistakes. A&M has moved the ball on everyone, but interceptions, fumbles, penalties and sacks have hurt them in critical situations against Alabama, Clemson and Auburn. Those can’t happen Saturday if the Aggies are going to win. It’s got to be mistake-free football, because Georgia isn’t going to give you anything.

How Georgia may try to counter