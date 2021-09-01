A&M's offense vs. Kent State's defense

Doing what they did last year would be a good place to start, especially against one of the worst rush defenses in the nation. The Aggies ground down opponents last year, dominating time of possession and consistently converting third downs. A lot of that came courtesy of a strong running game, and the key pieces -- Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane and Ainias Smith -- are all back. The Golden Flashes are undersized with the exception of DT CJ West, while the Aggies will trot out of a massive front line -- another advantage for A&M.

This is, of course, the first start for Haynes King and getting him off on the right foot is also key. Look for a number of short passes early on to get him comfortable, and then the Aggies might look to take some shots off of play action. King could also put his feet to work and use his speed to make a few plays to also get into the rhythm of the game.

For the Aggies, the key is going out and running their offense as mistake-free as possible. If they do that, they should move the ball effectively on Kent State.