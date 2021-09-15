A&M's offense vs. New Mexico's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (2-0) and New Mexico (2-0) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Lobos defense.
The scene
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
Time: 11 a.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 18
TV: SEC Network
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 93 degrees
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Haynes King (broken leg) and WR Hezekiah Jones (shoulder) are out. C Luke Matthews (shoulder) is doubtful. OL Layden Robinson (ankle) is probable.
New Mexico: No reported injuries
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200
#23, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195
#13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;
#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR
#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260
WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190
#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR
#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;
WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200
#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180
#9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180
LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300
OR #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi, RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315
#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325
C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325
#75, Luke Matthews, Jr.; 6-4, 320
#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325
#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So..; 6-5, 340
RT: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR
#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315
New Mexico depth chart
LE: #97, Justin Harris; Sr.; 6-6, 259
#95, Jake Saltonstall; Jr.; 6-4, 250
#92, Omar Darame; So.; 6-3, 270
NT: #54 Langston Murray, Sr.; 6-2, 297
#93, Jaden Phillips; Fr.; 6-2, 255
#51, Bryce Santana; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 281
RE: #98, Joey Noble, Sr.; 6-3, 245
#91, Adam Gay; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 275
#39, Kyler Drake, RS-Fr.; 6-4 256
LLB: #19, Devin Sanders; Sr.; 6-2, 236
#58, Cody Moon; Fr.; 6-2, 200
MLB: #30, Ray Leutele; So.; 5-11, 210
#42, Dion Hunter; RS-Fr.; 6-2 220
RLB: #36, Syaire Riley; So.; 6, 233
#45, Josh Woisin; RS-Sr.; 5-10, 200
LCB: #96, Corey Hightower; RS-Sr.; 5-11, 185
#21, A.J. Odums; Fr.; 5-11, 160
LWolf: #3, Patrick Peek; Sr.; 5-11, 200
#12, Antonio Hunt; Jr.; 5-10, 160
LOBO: #7, Tavian Combs; So.; 6-2, 197
#31, Matthias Bertram; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 182
#14, Ronald Wilson; Fr.; 5-10, 180
RWOLF: #9, Jerrick Reed II; Sr.; 5-10, 192
#14, Ronald Wilson; Fr.; 5-10, 180
RCB: #8, Donte Martin; Jr.; 5-10, 182
#2, Tony Collier; Sr.; 5-11, 170
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: King, 22-35 (62.8%), 299 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Calzada, 18-39 (46.2%), 183 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing: Achane, 21 carries, 174 yards (8.3 YPC), 2TD
Spiller, 25 carries, 133 yards (5.3 YPC)
Receiving: Smith, 11 catches, 119 yards (10.8 YPC), 2 TD
Wydermyer, 8 catches, 102 yards (12.8 YPC)
Chapman, 5 catches, 98 yards (19.6 YPC)
New Mexico statistical leaders
Tackles: Combs, 17
Peek, 11
Noble, 9
Tackles for loss: Noble, 3
Murray, 2
Sacks: 5 players with 1
Interceptions: 4 players with 1
Forced fumbles: Combs, 1
Fumble recoveries: Sanders, 1
Texas A&M by the numbers
Total offense: 441.5 YPG (45th nationally, 6th SEC)
Scoring offense: 25.5 PPG (91st, 13th)
Rushing offense: 200 YPG (40th, 7th)
Passing offense: 241.5 YPG (59th, 8th)
Third down conversion percentage: 51.5% (27th, 4th)
Red zone offense: 62.5% (119th, 12th)
Sacks allowed: 3 (40th, 5th)
Tackles for loss allowed: 10 (49th, 8th)
Time of possession: 33:18 (24th, 2nd)
Turnovers: 5 (114th, 12th)
Turnover +/-: -2 (101st, 11th)
New Mexico by the numbers
Total defense: 266 YPG (22nd nationally, 3rd Mountain West)
Scoring defense: 21 PPG (57th, 5th)
Rushing defense: 51.5 YPG (9th, 3rd)
Passing defense: 214.5 YPG (74th, 5th)
Team sacks: 5 (44th, 5th)
Team tackles for loss: 13 (53rd, 7th)
Third down conversion defense: 31.2% (38th, 4th)
Red zone defense: 100% (89th, 9th)
Turnovers forced: 5 (10th, 2nd)
Turnover +/-: +4 (8th, 2nd)
What the Aggies want to do
Fix what was broken last week. That means, first and foremost, getting the running game going. Spiller and Achane are going to be the driving forces of this offense for the next six weeks and they’ve got to make things easier for Calzada. New Mexico has stuffed the running game so far this season, but they’ve also played Houston Baptist and New Mexico State. They’re undersized up front and there’s absolutely no excuse for A&M not to push them around. The Aggies are going to be able to run stretch plays and sweeps and things of that nature, but it all centers on running between the tackles. They couldn’t do it against a big and experienced Colorado front and they’re running out of time before SEC play. They’ve got to start working as a unit and get better quickly.
The Lobos have struggled to stop the pass, and that means this game could be a confidence builder for Calzada as he makes his first career start. That doesn’t mean just hitting short and medium-range passes; if you’ve got someone with the arm of Calzada, it’s time to go for chunk plays and throw it deep. You had Jalen Wydermyer and Ainias Smith open in the deep middle last week; now you’ve got to hit them. See if you can get Caleb Chapman and (maybe?) Demond Demas deep. Get Calzada comfortable and then press New Mexico’s defense. Getting the experience of working on those plays successfully can pay off in Arlington and down the road.
How New Mexico may try to counter
Confuse the young quarterback. Jimbo Fisher said Monday that New Mexico throws more looks at you than anyone on A&M’s schedule.
“They twist, stunt up front for your quarterback and linemen, and blitz packages, more than anybody we will play. Anywhere. They’re very multiple, very diverse and good at what they do,” Fisher said.
That’s true. New Mexico will run a base 3-3-5, but they will bring multiple linebackers up on the edges like Colorado did frequently. Their linemen will twist and try to confuse linemen in order to get free paths into the backfield. They’re very aggressive and are looking for ways to disrupt.
Their aggression has served them well against the running game of two inferior opponents, but also leaves them in a lot of man coverage. That has hurt them in both games, but have also forced 5 turnovers and have 5 sacks. It’s feast or famine for them, but expect them to throw as many looks at Calzada as humanly possible and see if they can take advantage of some mistakes.