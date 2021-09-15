A&M's offense vs. New Mexico's defense

Fix what was broken last week. That means, first and foremost, getting the running game going. Spiller and Achane are going to be the driving forces of this offense for the next six weeks and they’ve got to make things easier for Calzada. New Mexico has stuffed the running game so far this season, but they’ve also played Houston Baptist and New Mexico State. They’re undersized up front and there’s absolutely no excuse for A&M not to push them around. The Aggies are going to be able to run stretch plays and sweeps and things of that nature, but it all centers on running between the tackles. They couldn’t do it against a big and experienced Colorado front and they’re running out of time before SEC play. They’ve got to start working as a unit and get better quickly.

The Lobos have struggled to stop the pass, and that means this game could be a confidence builder for Calzada as he makes his first career start. That doesn’t mean just hitting short and medium-range passes; if you’ve got someone with the arm of Calzada, it’s time to go for chunk plays and throw it deep. You had Jalen Wydermyer and Ainias Smith open in the deep middle last week; now you’ve got to hit them. See if you can get Caleb Chapman and (maybe?) Demond Demas deep. Get Calzada comfortable and then press New Mexico’s defense. Getting the experience of working on those plays successfully can pay off in Arlington and down the road.