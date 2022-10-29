Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (hand), WR Ainias Smith (broken leg) and OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. QB Haynes King (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams are suspended indefinitely.

You've got a true freshman making his first career start against an aggressive defense that doesn't stop the run. If there's ever a time to give the ball to Devon Achane early and often, this is it.

The Aggies have been awful on third downs all season and the offensive line is the worst there is in terms of pass protection. But they're big, can put a hat on a hat and were fairly successful doing that against South Carolina before the gameplan got pass-heavy. They can't go away from it tonight.

Ole Miss knows this, of course, so you'll have to mix things up when they bring a lot of players up in the box. Using Donovan Green down the seam and Evan Stewart deep on play action (if you have time) could back them off. If they can roll Weigman out and let him have the option of running or making a throw, that could help balance things out a little more.

But item one has to be get the ball to Achane. Give him carries and find him out of the backfield. It doesn't really matter how. Just get him the football, let him get some space and let him operate. If you can do that, things will open up.