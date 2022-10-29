News More News
A&M's offense vs. Ole Miss's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M projected depth chart

Conner Weigman's time has arrived.
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185

#22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195

#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220


LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330

#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345

C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Ole Miss depth chart

DE: #2, Cedric Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 235

#17, Demon Clowney; So.; 6-4, 250

DT: #89, JJ Pegues; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 315

#97, Jamond Gordon; Jr.; 6-2, 290

NT: #38, KD Hill; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 310

#96, Isaiah Iton; Jr.; 6-2, 290

DE: #95, Tavius Robinson, Sr.; 6-6, 265

#15, Jared Ivey; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 265


LB: #11, Austin Keys; So.; 6-2, 245 OR #23, Khari Coleman; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 220

LB: #8, Troy Brown; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 220

#36, Ashanti Cistrunk; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 220


CB: #7, Deantre Price; RS-Sr.; 6, 185

#28, Markevious Brown; So.; 5-10, 180


SS: #1, Isheem Young; Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 215

#25, Trey Washington; So.; 5-11, 205

FS: #21, AJ Finley; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 205

#33, Dashaun Jenkins; RS-Sr.; 6, 200

NICKEL: #3, Otis Reese; Sr.; 6-3, 225

#16, MJ Daniels; So.; 6-1, 200

DB: #0, Tysheem Johnson; So.; 5-10, 200 OR #13, Ladarius Tennison; So.-TR.; 5-9, 200

CB: #20, Davison Igbinosun; Fr.; 6-2, 185 OR #6, Miles Battle; Sr.; 6-2, 205

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (hand), WR Ainias Smith (broken leg) and OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. QB Haynes King (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams are suspended indefinitely.

Ole Miss: No reported injuries

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 177 carries, 627 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD

King, 27, 95 yards (3.5 YPC), 1 TD

Passing: King, 81-142 (57%), 941 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT

Max Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD

Receiving: Stewart, 32 catches, 390 yards (12.2 YPC), 1 TD

Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD

Muhammad, 15 catches, 230 yards (15.3 YPC), 2 TD

Ole Miss statistical leaders

Tackles: Brown, 60

Finley, 55

Johnson, 49

Tackles for loss: Coleman, 7.5

Tennison, 6

Reese, 5

Sacks: Coleman, Robinson and Ivey, 3.5

Interceptions: Finley, 2

Four players with 1

Forced fumbles: 7 players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Tennison, 2

5 players with 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: A&amp;M offense vs. Ole Miss defense
Category Texas A&amp;M Ole Miss

Total offense/yards allowed

342.3 YPG (108th nationally, 13th SEC)

365.2 YPG (56th nationally, 9th SEC)

Scoring offense/defense

21.8 PPG (110th nationally, 14th SEC)

20.8 PPG (56th, 9th)

Rushing yards/yards allowed

121 YPG (105th, 12th)

157.5 YPG (87th, 10th)

Passing yards/yards allowed

221.3 YPG (81st, 10th)

207.8 YPG (41st, 9th)

Third down conversion percentage/defense

34.1% (105th, 13th)

36.9% (58th, 7th)

Red zone conversion percentage/defense

85.7% (55th, 9th)

89.3% (110th, 13th)

Sacks allowed/sacks

15 (74th, 9th)

20 (21st, 2nd)

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

5.29 per game (61st, 8th)

6.4 per game (31st, 3rd)

Time of possession

28:38 (97th, 11th)

24:49 (128th, 14th)

Turnovers/forced

11

13 (31st, 2nd)

Turnover +/-

Even (67th, 8th)

+2 (54th, 7th)

What A&M wants to do

If there's ever a game where Devon Achane should be featured, this is it.
You've got a true freshman making his first career start against an aggressive defense that doesn't stop the run. If there's ever a time to give the ball to Devon Achane early and often, this is it.

The Aggies have been awful on third downs all season and the offensive line is the worst there is in terms of pass protection. But they're big, can put a hat on a hat and were fairly successful doing that against South Carolina before the gameplan got pass-heavy. They can't go away from it tonight.

Ole Miss knows this, of course, so you'll have to mix things up when they bring a lot of players up in the box. Using Donovan Green down the seam and Evan Stewart deep on play action (if you have time) could back them off. If they can roll Weigman out and let him have the option of running or making a throw, that could help balance things out a little more.

But item one has to be get the ball to Achane. Give him carries and find him out of the backfield. It doesn't really matter how. Just get him the football, let him get some space and let him operate. If you can do that, things will open up.

How Ole Miss may try to counter

They're looking to get A&M into third and long situations. No question about it. They couldn't do that in the final three quarters against LSU and the Tigers shoved the ball down their throats, in large part due to their having a mobile quarterback (hint hint). They know as well as anyone that Weigman's getting his first start, and they're going to attack him accordingly. Look for a lot of guys up in the box on first and second down, daring him to throw, then they'll blitz heavily on third downs. It'll be up to the Aggie offensive line to slow them down, something they've failed to do so far.

