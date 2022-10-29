A&M's offense vs. Ole Miss's defense
Texas A&M projected depth chart
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215
#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185
#22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235
#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170
#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200
SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195
#5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300
LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330
#54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345
C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330
#68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325
#55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330
Ole Miss depth chart
DE: #2, Cedric Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 235
#17, Demon Clowney; So.; 6-4, 250
DT: #89, JJ Pegues; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 315
#97, Jamond Gordon; Jr.; 6-2, 290
NT: #38, KD Hill; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 310
#96, Isaiah Iton; Jr.; 6-2, 290
DE: #95, Tavius Robinson, Sr.; 6-6, 265
#15, Jared Ivey; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 265
LB: #11, Austin Keys; So.; 6-2, 245 OR #23, Khari Coleman; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 220
LB: #8, Troy Brown; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 220
#36, Ashanti Cistrunk; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 220
CB: #7, Deantre Price; RS-Sr.; 6, 185
#28, Markevious Brown; So.; 5-10, 180
SS: #1, Isheem Young; Jr.-TR.; 5-10, 215
#25, Trey Washington; So.; 5-11, 205
FS: #21, AJ Finley; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 205
#33, Dashaun Jenkins; RS-Sr.; 6, 200
NICKEL: #3, Otis Reese; Sr.; 6-3, 225
#16, MJ Daniels; So.; 6-1, 200
DB: #0, Tysheem Johnson; So.; 5-10, 200 OR #13, Ladarius Tennison; So.-TR.; 5-9, 200
CB: #20, Davison Igbinosun; Fr.; 6-2, 185 OR #6, Miles Battle; Sr.; 6-2, 205
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (hand), WR Ainias Smith (broken leg) and OL Bryce Foster (knee), Aki Ogunbiyi (knee) and Jordan Moko (knee) are all out for the year. QB Haynes King (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams are suspended indefinitely.
Ole Miss: No reported injuries
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Achane, 177 carries, 627 yards (5.4 YPC), 4 TD
King, 27, 95 yards (3.5 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: King, 81-142 (57%), 941 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT
Max Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD
Receiving: Stewart, 32 catches, 390 yards (12.2 YPC), 1 TD
Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD
Muhammad, 15 catches, 230 yards (15.3 YPC), 2 TD
Ole Miss statistical leaders
Tackles: Brown, 60
Finley, 55
Johnson, 49
Tackles for loss: Coleman, 7.5
Tennison, 6
Reese, 5
Sacks: Coleman, Robinson and Ivey, 3.5
Interceptions: Finley, 2
Four players with 1
Forced fumbles: 7 players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Tennison, 2
5 players with 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
342.3 YPG (108th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
365.2 YPG (56th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
21.8 PPG (110th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
20.8 PPG (56th, 9th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
121 YPG (105th, 12th)
|
157.5 YPG (87th, 10th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
221.3 YPG (81st, 10th)
|
207.8 YPG (41st, 9th)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
34.1% (105th, 13th)
|
36.9% (58th, 7th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
85.7% (55th, 9th)
|
89.3% (110th, 13th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
15 (74th, 9th)
|
20 (21st, 2nd)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5.29 per game (61st, 8th)
|
6.4 per game (31st, 3rd)
|
Time of possession
|
28:38 (97th, 11th)
|
24:49 (128th, 14th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
11
|
13 (31st, 2nd)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (67th, 8th)
|
+2 (54th, 7th)
What A&M wants to do
You've got a true freshman making his first career start against an aggressive defense that doesn't stop the run. If there's ever a time to give the ball to Devon Achane early and often, this is it.
The Aggies have been awful on third downs all season and the offensive line is the worst there is in terms of pass protection. But they're big, can put a hat on a hat and were fairly successful doing that against South Carolina before the gameplan got pass-heavy. They can't go away from it tonight.
Ole Miss knows this, of course, so you'll have to mix things up when they bring a lot of players up in the box. Using Donovan Green down the seam and Evan Stewart deep on play action (if you have time) could back them off. If they can roll Weigman out and let him have the option of running or making a throw, that could help balance things out a little more.
But item one has to be get the ball to Achane. Give him carries and find him out of the backfield. It doesn't really matter how. Just get him the football, let him get some space and let him operate. If you can do that, things will open up.
How Ole Miss may try to counter
They're looking to get A&M into third and long situations. No question about it. They couldn't do that in the final three quarters against LSU and the Tigers shoved the ball down their throats, in large part due to their having a mobile quarterback (hint hint). They know as well as anyone that Weigman's getting his first start, and they're going to attack him accordingly. Look for a lot of guys up in the box on first and second down, daring him to throw, then they'll blitz heavily on third downs. It'll be up to the Aggie offensive line to slow them down, something they've failed to do so far.