A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (3-3) and South Carolina (4-2) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gamecocks defense. 

The Aggies need to put a lot on the shoulders of Devon Achane.
Setting the scene

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. central time

TV: SEC Network

Weather: Clear, temperatures in the 60s dropping into the 50s during the game

Texas A&M projected depth chart

QB: #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205

#15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215

RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185

#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200

FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230

TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235

#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255

WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170

#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200

SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195

#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175

WR: #10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205

#2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195


LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320

#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300

LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320

#75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330

C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325

#77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330

#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305

RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325

#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285

South Carolina depth chart

EDGE: #5, Jordan Burch; Jr.; 6-6, 275

#10, Tyreek Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 265

DT: #6, Zacch Pickens; Sr.; 6-4, 305 OR #94, M.J. Webb; Sr.; 6-3, 313

DT: #91, Tonka Hemingway; Jr.; 6-3, 295 OR #95, Alex Huntley; So.; 6-4, 305

EDGE: #8, Gilber Edmond; So.; 6-5, 250

#46, Bryan Thomas Jr.; Fr.; 6-2, 230


MLB: #44, Sherrod Green; Sr.; 6-1, 233

#52, Stone Blanton, Fr.; 6-2, 235

OLB: #19, Brad Johnson; Sr.; 6-2, 238

#0, Debo Williams; 6-1, 237


NICKEL: #9, Cam Smith; Jr.; 6, 188 OR #27, DQ Smith; Fr.; 6-1, 212

CB: #24, Marcellas Dial; Jr.; 6, 192

#33, Kajuan Banks; Fr.; 5-10, 185

SS: #21, Nick Emmanwori; Fr.; 6-4, 218

#27, DQ Smith; Fr.; 6-1, 212

FS: #3, Devonni Reed; GR-TR.; 5-11, 200 OR #29, David Spaulding; Jr.; 6-1, 197

CB: #28, Darius Rush; Sr.; 6-2, 200

#25, O’Donnell Fortune; So.; 6-1, 185

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (finger), WR Ainias Smith (leg) and OL Jordan Moko (knee) are out. OL Trey Zuhn, Layden Robinson, Bryce Foster and Aki Ogunbiyi are all doubtful (at best). TE Jake Johnson (quad) should be available.

South Carolina: No reported injuries. Senior S RJ Roderick has left the team and entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 97 carries, 528 yards (5.4 YPC), 3 TD

King, 24 carries, 76 yards (3.2 YPC), 1 TD

Passing: King, 64-110 (58.2%), 763 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT

Max Johnson, 43-71 (60.6%), 517 yards, 3 TD

Receiving: Stewart, 26 catches, 303 yards (11.6 YPC), 1 TD

Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD

Muhammad, 13 catches, 199 yards (15.3 YPC), 2 TD

South Carolina statistical leaders

Tackles: Emmanwori, 37

Greene, 32

Burch and Pickens, 27

Tackles for loss: Edmond, 7

Burch, 5

Strachan, 3

Sacks: Burch, 2.5

Edmond and Hemingway, 2

Interceptions: Dial, 2

Six players with 1

Forced fumbles: Spaulding, 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: A&amp;M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense
Category Texas A&amp;M South Carolina

Total offense/yards allowed

333 YPG (112th nationally, 14th SEC)

354.3 YPG (43rd nationally, 7th SEC)

Scoring offense/defense

21.5 PPG (110th nationally, 14th SEC)

25 PPG (61st, 10th)

Rushing yards/yards allowed

119.7 YPG (101st, 12th)

174.7 YPG (100th, 11th)

Passing yards/yards allowed

213.3 YPG (97th, 11th)

179.7 YPG (17th, 4th)

Third down conversion percentage/defense

33.8% (104th, 12th)

38.8% (68th, 9th)

Red zone conversion percentage/defense

82.4% (77th, 9th)

85.7% (83rd, 9th)

Sacks allowed/sacks

15 (98th, 11th)

10 (99th, 10th)

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

5.83 per game (82nd, 9th)

5.2 per game (84th, 7th)

Time of possession

27:53 (109th, 11th)

29:05 (82nd, 9th)

Turnovers/forced

9 (55th, 4th)

9 (55th, 4th)

Turnover +/-

+1 (60th, 7th)

-6 (120th, 13th)

What the Aggies want to do

Keep things simple as possible. With numerous injuries up front, the Aggies need to find ways to protect King. The best way to do that is to go to your best player: Achane. Both Arkansas and Georgia ran all over the Gamecocks, who gave up 92 points to those two teams. So South Carolina is susceptible to giving up yards and points.

An offensive line of Crownover or Williams/Dewberry/Wykoff/Bankhead/Fatheree isn't going to terrify a lot of teams in terms of pass protection, but this is an absolutely huge front. The Gamecocks aren't all that big up front, so putting a hat on a hat and going right at them may be the best thing to do.

When you do throw, King has to be protected. That means rolling him out and getting him away from pressure, as well as getting the ball out of his hands quickly. That could mean some quick hitters for Stewart, Muhammad and, perhaps most importantly, Dononvan Green.

The Aggies need to go out and emphasize the running game. They need to control the clock and grind the Gamecocks down. Sometimes, simplest is still best.

What the Gamecocks may do

This seems pretty obvious, even if it's contrary to what they've done so far: stack the box and try to limit the damage done by Achane. They know the Aggies haven't protected well in the passing game, and even though they haven't done well in terms of forcing sacks or tackles for loss, they know the importance of #6. They're going to try to stack the box, stuff Achane early in the hands of King and the suspect offensive line.

