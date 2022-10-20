Texas A&M: QB Max Johnson (finger), WR Ainias Smith (leg) and OL Jordan Moko (knee) are out. OL Trey Zuhn, Layden Robinson, Bryce Foster and Aki Ogunbiyi are all doubtful (at best). TE Jake Johnson (quad) should be available.

Keep things simple as possible. With numerous injuries up front, the Aggies need to find ways to protect King. The best way to do that is to go to your best player: Achane. Both Arkansas and Georgia ran all over the Gamecocks, who gave up 92 points to those two teams. So South Carolina is susceptible to giving up yards and points.

An offensive line of Crownover or Williams/Dewberry/Wykoff/Bankhead/Fatheree isn't going to terrify a lot of teams in terms of pass protection, but this is an absolutely huge front. The Gamecocks aren't all that big up front, so putting a hat on a hat and going right at them may be the best thing to do.

When you do throw, King has to be protected. That means rolling him out and getting him away from pressure, as well as getting the ball out of his hands quickly. That could mean some quick hitters for Stewart, Muhammad and, perhaps most importantly, Dononvan Green.

The Aggies need to go out and emphasize the running game. They need to control the clock and grind the Gamecocks down. Sometimes, simplest is still best.