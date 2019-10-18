AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) and Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Aggie offense vs. the Ole Miss defense.

Texas A&M is still looking for ways to run the football.

Texas A&M depth chart

QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 72.1) #10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2) #4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5) #8, Connor Blumrick (RS-So.; 6-5, 210; n/a) RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 63.5) #23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64.2) #25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 75.3); FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 58.9) TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.8) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 60.6)

WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 71.6) #14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 58.2) #17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 82.5) WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 69.3) #5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8) WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 59.3) #81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.7)

LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 64.4) #74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 75.3) LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 69.4) #60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 47.8) C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 61.1) #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 54.9) RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 63) #75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 45.2) RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 71.6) #51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)



Ole Miss depth chart

Benito Jones is having a great 2019..

DE: #40, Josiah Coatney (Sr.; 6-4, 325; 75.2) #94,Quentin Bivens (Fr.; 6-2, 300; 65.1) NT: #95, Benito Jones (Sr.; 6-1, 329; 76.4) #55, KD Hill (RS-Fr.; 6, 306; 49.9) DE: #38 Austrian Robinson (Sr.; 6-4, 300; 69.6) #22, Tariqious Tisdale (Jr.; 6-5, 290; 76.6) #91, Hal Northern (Jr.; 6-1, 308; 81.9)

OLB: #97, Qaadir Sheppard (Sr.; 6-3, 252; 59.6)

#99, Charles Wiley (Jr.; 6-2, 244; 63.6) ILB: #35, Donta Evans (Jr.; 6-1, 233; 53.1) #10, Jacquez Jones (So.; 6-0, 232; 55.8) ILB: #1, Lakia Henry (Jr.-TR; 6, 235; 65.6) #17, Willie Hibbler (Sr.; 6-3, 264; 66.5) OLB: #13, Sam Williams (Jr.-TR; 6-3, 251; 67.8 ) OR #16, Luke Knox (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 228; 47.3)

CB: #31 Jaylon Jones (Jr.; 5-11, 183; 67.4) #20, Keidron Smith (So.; 6-2, 200; 63.1) SS: #5, Jon Haynes (Jr.-TR; 5-11, 212; 61) #28, Jay Stanley (Fr.; 6-2, 223; 64.1) FS: #26, Jalen Julius (Sr.; 5-10, 192; 60.2) #29, Armani Linton (Sr.; 6-2, 231; 54.5) #21, A.J. Finley (Fr.; 6-3, 199; 58.1) CB: #15, Myles Hartsfield (Sr.; 5-11, 211; 68.3) #24, Deantre Prince (RS-Fr.; 5-11, 184; 56.6)



Injury update

Ole Miss: Three starters -- LB MoMo Sanogo, DE Ryder Anderson and DT Patrick Lucas -- are OUT. Texas A&M: OL Grayson Reed, Tank Jenkins, Blake Trainor and Cole Blanton, along with TE Baylor Cupp, WR Hezekiah Jones and RB Jashaun Corbin, are OUT.



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Jhamon Ausbon is off to a good start in 2019..

Rushing: Spiller, 51 carries for 282 yards (5.5 YPC), 3 TD Mond, 53 carries for 200 yards (3.8 YPC), 3 TD Corbin, 35 carries, 137 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD

Passing: Mond, 141-223 (62.2%), 1,597 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT Calzada, 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD Foster, 2-5, 25 yards

Receiving: Ausbon, 37 catches for 506 yards (13.7 YPC), 2 TD Davis, 30 catches for 369 yards (12.3 YPC), 4 TD Rogers, 18 catches for 205 yards (11.4 YPC) Smith, 14 catches for 182 yards (13 YPC), 3 TD Spiller, 14 catches for 120 yards (8.6 YPC) Wydermyer, 9 catches for 105 yards (11.7 YPC), 4 TD



Ole Miss statistical leaders

Tackles: Henry, 49 Julius, 41 Jacquez Jones, 35 Tackles for loss: Benito Jones, 7.5 Williams, 4.5 Jaylon Jones, 4 Sacks: Benito Jones and Williams, 3 Wiley and Anderson, 2 Interceptions: Five players with 1 Forced Fumbles: Jacquez Jones, 2 Two players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Finley, 2 Knox, 1



Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring offense: 32.0 PPG (46th nationally, 6th SEC) Rushing offense: 132 YPC (100th, 13th) Passing offense: 288 YPG (24th, 4th) Total offense: 420 YPG (59th, 8th) First downs: 146 (30th, 7th) 3rd down conversions: 43.1% (38th, 7th) 4th down conversions: 80% (11th, 2nd) Sacks allowed: 15 (89th, 13th) Red zone offense: 86.7% (46th, 4th) Turnovers lost: 10 (78th, 8th) Turnover margin: -2 (87th, 12th) Time of possession: 32:40 (18th, 2nd)



Ole Miss by the numbers

Scoring defense: 27.4 PPG (70th nationally, 13th SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 118.4 YPG (34th, 7th) Passing yards allowed: 300.4 (125th, 14th) Total defense: 418.8 YPG (91st, 13th) 3rd down conversion defense: 38.6% (78th,12th) 4th down conversion defense: 56.3% (81st, 14th) Red zone defense: 86.4% (95th, 13th) Tackles for loss: 40 (44th, 4th) Sacks: 15 (41st, 4th) Turnovers forced: 10 (45th, 8th) Turnover margin: +3 (38th, 4th)

What the Aggies may want to do

Kellen Mond may have the game on his arm.

The Aggies need to get their running game going. That much is obvious. But there’s also a glaring weakness with the Rebels -- their secondary. It’s atrocious. Kelly Bryant threw for 329 yards against them last weekend; Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks combined to throw for 300. Cal and Southeast Louisiana threw for 357 and 309, respectively. And Tua? 418 yards and 6 TD. So there are issues. They’ve created a fast and aggressive defense, but the Aggies should be able to throw a lot on them. This is a game where the Aggies should use Wydermyer and routes to the middle of the field to keep their safeties, who have been highly aggressive in the box, at bay. If the Aggies can throw early, then they can start pounding away with the running game (Mond and the RPO game need to be put to work) and grind out the clock.

How Ole Miss may try to counter