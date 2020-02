The big picture

Demond Demas was A&M's top-rated recruit (Rivals.com)

25 total signees. Two 5-stars, 15 4-stars, seven 3-stars, one 2-star Players in the Rivals 250: 12 Signees from Texas: 11 Signees from other states: 14 States represented in the class: 13 (school record)

On offense

WR Demond Demas: #2 player in Texas, #2 wideout overall, #1 wideout in Texas QB Haynes King: #4 QB in Texas RB Deondre Jackson: #2 RB in Georgia RB Darvon Hubbard: #2 RB in Arizona OL Chris Morris: #1 player in Arkansas, #1 guard overall OL Akinola Ogunbiyi: #12 player in Texas, #1 offensive lineman in Texas, #2 guard overall WR Moose Muhammad: #7 player, #1 WR in North Carolina RB Devon Achane: #10 athlete in the nation Players in the Rivals 100: 2 (Demas and Morris)



On defense

Final tally