Reed was an Ole Miss commit for several months, but the Aggies really went after him over the course of the past several months. After an official visit to Aggieland last weekend, Reed announced his de-commitment from Ole Miss Monday night and flipped just 40 minutes later. The Tennessee Mr. Football was a major get for A&M, who had lost quarterbacks Haynes King and Eli Stowers to the transfer portal.

This may make some people angry, but I swore I was watching a slightly shorter version of Vince Young. The build, the throwing motion, the running style..the whole shebang.

First, Reed can chuck it. He's got that arm strength you want as cornerstone of any quarterback. He's making throws in his highlights where he's falling back, falling out of bounds -- and the ball is still humming. He's got to have one of the strongest arms in this class. Jimbo Fisher likes quarterbacks with big arms, and he's got one here.

And let's not overlook the fact that the kid can flat out fly. He's like Vince, Reggie McNeal and Johnny Manziel in that he can take off running and it just looks effortless. He's also get that natural ability to elude tacklers. I also like the fact that he's not afraid of contact; he'll put his shoulder down and try to run over someone. THAT, I'll bet, gets coached out of him very quickly.

Reed has tremendous physical abilities, but there's still some work to be done. You can tell he really believes in his arm, and passes he can complete against Tennessee high schoolers are going to get picked in the SEC. Two of A&M's more recent quarterbacks can attest to that (and both are gone). So he'll have to learn some discipline and some consistency with his throwing motion. But if the Aggies get the same results out of Reed that Texas could out of Vince, they'll be extremely happy.