AggieYell - A&M signs top-flight defensive lineman Shemar Turner

Turner’s athleticism is off the charts. You don’t see many guys who are 285 pounds running down wideouts on reverses. He has a remarkable combination of size, speed and agility.

This is the kind of player A&M wants to fill the Kingsley Keke/DeMarvin Leal role where you have a player who is strong enough to control the edge on running downs, but has the speed to rush the passer from either an end position or inside on passing downs. He does both very well.

Turner gets off the ball at the snap was remarkable quickness. If he decides to use an inside move, he can hit the tackle/guard gap before they’re really moving. He also has the agility to sidestep and disengage with offensive linemen while still moving up the field. In many cases, double-teams don’t help much.

His strength is extremely impressive. You don’t see many defensive linemen knock offensive tackles on their butts, but Turner can do it. He has the ability to change a play without actually being in it by collapsing the line. Then he can run down a quarterback or running back from behind.

Turner is the highest-rated non-5-star in the Rivals rankings at the moment, but it seems pretty likely that will change by the time the final rankings are done. One way or the other, this is an awesome get for the Aggies and he makes one of A&M’s strengths, its defensive line, even stronger.