Sanders, the eighth-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, was relatively cool on the Aggies during Jimbo Fisher's tenure -- in large part due to a lack of effort in recruiting him. But Sanders and fellow defensive lineman Landon Rink were two of the first players Elko visited after taking the A&M job, and that pushed A&M very much back into the hunt. The combination of Sean Spencer and Tony Jerod-Eddie got involved once they were hired, and the two defensive line coaches helped push the Aggies over the top.

Before Elko's arrival, Sanders looked like he was a heavy lean to Texas. Earlier this summer, the Texas coaching staff began to feel confident that they would end up landing him after a couple of visits to Austin, but the Aggies kept pressing. Sanders decided a few days ago he was ready to make his choice and was originally expected to make his move Thursday, but he decided to go ahead and pull the trigger Wednesday night.

In 2023, Sanders had 115 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, a safety and two touchdowns on fumble returns.

Along with Texas and fellow finalist Michigan, Sanders has offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma, so plenty of major programs found their way to Bellville.

Sanders is A&M's 20th commit overall and their 15th 4-star. With his addition, the Aggies now have the nation's eighth-best 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals.com.