A&M Snags Two D-lineman From the Portal

Florida defensive end TJ Searcy and Georgia defensive end Samuel M'Pemba were among the group of players the Aggies hosted in their last big weekend for visitors before the SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Along with former Colorado defensive end Dayon Hayes, the Aggies have added three plays who will be expected to play major roles in 2025.

Searcy, a sophomore, was a freshman All-SEC selection last year. This season, he set career highs in tackles (34), tackles for loss (4) and sacks (2). He has played in all 24 games in his career and, at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, he could serve as an every-down end at A&M.

M'Pemba, a 5-star who was ranked 10th in the nation coming out of IMG Academy in 2023, will arrive at A&M as a redshirt sophomore. He had six tackles in his freshman season but was largely lost in the shuffle this past season, playing in only four games. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he could serve as a pass-rushing defensive end in the Aggie offense.

Searcy and M'Pemba will join Hayes on a new-look defensive end room that should include Solomon Williams, Kendall Jackson, Cashius Howell, Rylan Kennedy, Marco Jones and Landon Rink (serving as a hybrid end/tackle).