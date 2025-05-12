Published May 12, 2025
A&M Snags Two Prime Time Matchups
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
@mbpRivals

The dates and times are set for two of Texas A&M football's matchups on the 2025 schedule -- and they're two of the biggest.

The times for A&M's games at Notre Dame and Texas are both set, and both are prime time matchups.

A&M will play Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., as the second part of a home-and-home series. The Fighting Irish beat the Aggies last year in the season opener at Kyle Field, and A&M hopes to return the favor in front of a national audience. The Aggies and Notre Dame will play on Sept. 13, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on NBC.

A&M played Texas on Saturday night last season, but this year will be different. The game has been moved to Black Friday, Nov. 28, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The network for the game has yet to be assigned, but it will be either on ABC or one of the ESPN networks.

Game times for non-conference matchups with UTSA, Utah State and Samford will likely be set in the near future.

Texas A&M's 2025 schedule

Aug. 30: UTSA

Sept. 6: Utah State

Sept. 13: @Notre Dame (6:30 p.m. central, NBC)

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: Auburn

Oct. 4: Mississippi State

Oct. 11: Florida

Oct. 18: @Arkansas

Oct. 25: @LSU

Nov. 1: BYE

Nov. 8: @Missouri

Nov. 15: South Carolina

Nov. 22: Samford

Nov. 28: @Texas (6:30 p.m. central, ESPN/ABC)