A&M Snags Two Prime Time Matchups

The times for A&M's games at Notre Dame and Texas are both set, and both are prime time matchups.

A&M will play Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., as the second part of a home-and-home series. The Fighting Irish beat the Aggies last year in the season opener at Kyle Field, and A&M hopes to return the favor in front of a national audience. The Aggies and Notre Dame will play on Sept. 13, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on NBC.

A&M played Texas on Saturday night last season, but this year will be different. The game has been moved to Black Friday, Nov. 28, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The network for the game has yet to be assigned, but it will be either on ABC or one of the ESPN networks.

Game times for non-conference matchups with UTSA, Utah State and Samford will likely be set in the near future.