A&M Snags Two Prime Time Matchups

The dates and times are set for two of Texas A&M football's matchups on the 2025 schedule -- and they're two of the biggest.
The times for A&M's games at Notre Dame and Texas are both set, and both are prime time matchups.
A&M will play Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., as the second part of a home-and-home series. The Fighting Irish beat the Aggies last year in the season opener at Kyle Field, and A&M hopes to return the favor in front of a national audience. The Aggies and Notre Dame will play on Sept. 13, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on NBC.
A&M played Texas on Saturday night last season, but this year will be different. The game has been moved to Black Friday, Nov. 28, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The network for the game has yet to be assigned, but it will be either on ABC or one of the ESPN networks.
Game times for non-conference matchups with UTSA, Utah State and Samford will likely be set in the near future.
Texas A&M's 2025 schedule
Aug. 30: UTSA
Sept. 6: Utah State
Sept. 13: @Notre Dame (6:30 p.m. central, NBC)
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: Auburn
Oct. 4: Mississippi State
Oct. 11: Florida
Oct. 18: @Arkansas
Oct. 25: @LSU
Nov. 1: BYE
Nov. 8: @Missouri
Nov. 15: South Carolina
Nov. 22: Samford
Nov. 28: @Texas (6:30 p.m. central, ESPN/ABC)