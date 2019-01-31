

The Texas A&M Football staff has been all over the place lately; stopping in to see prospects and extending offers. Let’s take a look at where they’ve been and who they have offered recently.



Where they have been/Who they have seen:

Jones is one of the top 2020 defensive backs in Texas on the recruiting trail. He picked up a lot of steam over the summer with big-time offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. “The feeling has been great,” he said. “I’m just trying to show them love like they’ve been showing me love. I’m just letting everything play out.”

Christian Williams - He will take his final official to LSU this weekend. Williams is still committed to Alabama, although A&M and Miami have made up some huge ground.



Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was at DHS today to visit Chris Russell. — D'burg High School (@DburgHigh) January 29, 2019

As Mark pointed out in Tuesday and Thursday's Three Quick Things Tennessee put Russell on the back burner. Therefore the Aggies and Arkansas are the two main contenders. Russell was scheduled to visit Tennessee this weekend, although we are hearing he could be visiting A&M instead now. We are still trying to confirm.

In the summer Lindberg was one of the most-offered players in the 2020 class. The no.24-ranked offensive tackle in the nation has his pick of colleges with more than 30 offers already. Texas at this point will be the Aggies greatest opponent.

"I don't often use this term when describing a prospect because I think it's drastically overused in our business, but Washington is an absolute freak at tight end. I had first heard about how special he was last offseason and after seeing him in person multiple times I knew I was looking at something special. Then he carried it over with a dominating junior season.

"He's all of 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds but he moves so well, he has excellent hands and he has breakaway speed when he gets to the secondary. There have not been many five-star tight ends in Rivals.com's history, but Washington is so special it was hard not to give him that classification because of his physical abilities alone." - Adam Gorney

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, ranked fourth nationally at this point, is already committed to LSU. He committed on Christmas day. The Aggies aren't going to let that stop them, although they have a ton of ground to make up here.

Who the Aggies have recently offered: