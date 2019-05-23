More than a month after Scott Woodward left, Texas A&M has hired Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork to take the same position at A&M. A source confirmed the hire, first reported by the Dallas Morning News and Houston Chronicle, to AggieYell.com shortly after 9:20 p.m. central time May 23.

Bjork, 46, is an interesting choice for the Aggies. The Ole Miss program has endured some serious issues with the NCAA and has an athletic department with a significantly smaller budget than A&M's -- but they have also experienced recent success in all three major sports.

The football program has struggled mightily in the wake of sanctions incurred during the tenure of Hugh Freeze, but the Rebels also reached as high as No. 3 in the rankings in both 2014 and 2015. The basketball program went 20-13 and made the NCAA tournament this season, and the baseball program ended the regular season in the AP Top 25. In 2018, the Rebels had their best ever finish in the Rebels in the Learfield's Director's Cup, which measures success in all athletic programs.

Bjork also has developed a reputation for taking swift action. When it was discovered that Freeze had used a university-issued cell phone to contact escorts while on recruiting trips, Bjork wasted little time in firing him.

A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher, who had a big role in the hiring process, reportedly advocated the hiring of Bjork after Oregon's Rob Mullins turned down the Aggies. Bjork, who was in Oxford for seven years, will likely be introduced after the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., next week.