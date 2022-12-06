In his first season as a full-time starter, Achane was easily the best player on the A&M offense. After picking up a total of 108 yards in the Aggies' first two games, Achane exploded. He picked up 159 yards against Arkansas, 111 against Mississippi State, 138 against Ole Miss and 122 against Florida.

After missing two games with a foot injury, Achane returned to the lineup against LSU needed 113 yards to reach 1,000. He blew that total away, rushing for a career high 215 yards on 38 carries as the Aggies routed then-No. 5 LSU 38-23.

Achane also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Appalachian State, which helped him win first team All-SEC honors at running back and All-purpose Tuesday.

A 4-star recruit out of Fort Bend Marshall, Achane was a highlight waiting to happen for his entire Aggie career. During his freshman season, Achane became a key part of the running back rotation during the second half of the year, then became a star when he ran for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns against North Carolina in relief of the injured Isaiah Spiller to win the 2021 Orange Bowl Outstanding Player Award. His 76-yard touchdown run to give A&M the lead was the longest of his Aggie career.

Achane split time with Spiller last season and rushed for 990 yards on just 130 carries for an average of 7 yards per carry. He also caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a score, and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in A&M's 41-38 win over then-No. 1 Alabama.

For his career, Achane rushed for 2,376 yards on 369 carries, an average of 6.4 YPC, with 21 touchdowns.