Adeleye hits the portal
The first really surprising move of the offseason came Thursday afternoon, when former 5-star and Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced his intention to transfer.
The redshirt freshman, who hadn't played since week 2 against Appalachian State, started the first two games and racked up 6 tackles, .5 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries before suffering a knee injury. Adeleye warmed up before the South Carolina game and appeared to be ready to return, but did not and was not seen for the rest of the season.
Adeleye announced his decision to transfer on social media Thursday.
Adeleye, a product of Katy Tompkins, originally committed to Ohio State before de-committing and switching to the Aggies late as the 2020 early signing period began. He was one of two 5-stars in the class, along with Katy Taylor's Bryce Foster.
Adeleye's departure significantly dents A&M's depth at the defensive end position, but the remainder of the group could return. Junior Fadil Diggs, along with sophomore Shemar Turner and freshmen Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White, Mylick Sylla and potentially Anthony Lucas could make up the core of the defensive ends group in 2023.
Adeleye is the seventh A&M player to announce his attention to transfer, joining defensive ends Elijah Jeudy and Donell Harris, kicker Caden Davis, running back LJ Johnson, wideout Chase Lane and linebacker Ish Harris.