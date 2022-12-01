The redshirt freshman, who hadn't played since week 2 against Appalachian State, started the first two games and racked up 6 tackles, .5 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries before suffering a knee injury. Adeleye warmed up before the South Carolina game and appeared to be ready to return, but did not and was not seen for the rest of the season.

Adeleye announced his decision to transfer on social media Thursday.