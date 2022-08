Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Backup quarterback

Struggling with a torn labrum last year, Stowers made the shift from quarterback to tight end after the spring. He stayed on the sideline and, after offseason surgery, switched back to quarterback. He's still in the process of strengthening his arm but, once he's healthy, he'll provide greatly needed (and appreciated) depth at the position. He's been an absolute team player and done what's asked of him.