Aggie add another 5-star to 2022 class

Cy-Park 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins, a long-time Aggie lean, committed to the Aggies Sunday afternoon during the Under Armour All-American Game in at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. A&M topped LSU and Texas to pick up their fourth 5-star in the class, a record for the Aggies during the Rivals era.

Perkins was a target for the Aggies going back to last year and quickly jumped to the top.of the list for him, but the pull of home-state LSU was significant. The firing of Ed Orgeron and Corey Raymond's move to Florida, however, hurt the Tigers in their recruiting efforts. Texas committed significant time and effort in an effort to sway him, but never seemed to get any closer than a distant second for the versatile linebacker.

Even though Perkins has been an unspoken commit for better than a month, the road to signing day will be a bumpy one for the Aggies. Perkins has said he intends to make an official visit to Florida and could also visit Miami before putting pen to paper on Feb. 2.

Perkins is the 28th commit for the Aggies in the class, with 23 of those being 4- or 5-stars. He's the 16th player from Texas in the class, which is loaded with talent from the Houston area.