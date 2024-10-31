Aggie basketball 2024-25 preview: SF/G

The Aggies return most of their production from last year, but are missing one huge piece: Boots Radford. A team leader who could play shooting guard and small forward with ease, Radford's shoes won't be easy to fill. But Phelps, who scored 17.5 PPG two seasons ago at SMU, will be looked to to fill that role. He's a slasher who rebounds aggressively, but he's not a good 3-point shooter.

A&M hopes Jace Carter will pick up his outside game this season to help on the perimeter. His scoring and three-pointer percentage dropped to career lows last season, but he said he has worked all offseason to improve his shooting.

Hefner, who started off the season hot and then went into a horrific slump, is another potential wing who could shoot from the outside. His shooting percentage dropped from 41.4% from the field to 33.6% year-over-year, and his 3-point shooting percentage tumbled to 28.6%.

In order to find more three-point shooting, A&M added former Nebraska wing CJ Wilcher, who shot 45% from the floor and nearly 40% from beyond the arc in 18 minutes a game last season. He seems set to play the role of the 3-point specialist who can put up a lot of points in a hurry off the bench.

Taylor, of course, is the star of the show. He started off last season slowly, but got hot as the season went along and the Aggies made one of their now-patented late runs to the postseason. He set career highs in points and assists, but saw his shooting percentage drop from 2022-23. He was still a first-team All-SEC selection, something he repeated in the preseason. As he goes, the Aggies go.

Dockery can play either guard or forward and brings some size at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He arrived at A&M a year early, so the Washington, D.C. native ended up redshirting. He scored 7 points in the exhibition game against Houston last weekend, so he may be in a position to join the rotation.

Mills and Turkson could be the next generation. Even though Obaseki has played the point at times in the past, Mills could see playing time backing up Taylor. Both he and Turkson, who plays a physical brand of basketball, dominated the New England prep ranks before matriculating to Aggieland.