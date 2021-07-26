Aggie commit count hits a dozen

Scarlett is the fifth defensive player to join A&M's 2022 class, but only the second defensive lineman. He joins Katy's Malick Sylla in that category.

The Argyle defensive lineman moved up his commitment at the last second to Monday and picked the Aggies over once, current and future SEC opponents Missouri and Oklahoma. He is the 12th member of the 2022 recruiting class and the 11th from in Texas.

Scarlett is a bit of a tweener at the moment, and I'm not sure where he'll end up at the next level. If I had to guess, he's going to be the next in the line of jumbo defensive ends, guys who can play tackle if necessary but have the speed to play end and disrupt the run.

Speed is definitely Scarlett's strong suit. He's got excellent quickness off the ball and, for a tackle, he's very fast. It's pretty impressive to see a defensive lineman of his size run down opposing quarterbacks from behind. It's the speed that allows him to play outside at the next level.

Scarlett looks like he's highly instinctive and finds the ball well. He doesn't get confused by motion in the backfield and can track down opponents quickly. Either way, the Aggies will have some time to develop him due to the depth they have at both tackle and defensive end. If he keeps his speed as he gets bigger and stronger, Scarlett will be a quality addition to the defensive rotation.