AggieYell - Aggie defense gets even tougher as two seniors return

During a radio interview with Tyler, Texas radio station KTBB Wednesday morning, coach Jimbo Fisher said defensive end Micheal Clemons and safety Keldrick Carper had both decided to return for the 2021 season. They are the fourth and fifth seniors on the defense to come back for their extra season, joining defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, linebacker Aaron Hansford and cornerback Myles Jones.

Clemons was having a career year with 4.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in five games before an ankle injury cut his season short. Injuries have been an ongoing concern for Clemons, who missed all of 2018 with a leg injury. His return cements a strong rotation, with DeMarvin Leal and Tyree Johnson, at the defensive end slots.

Carper was the primary backup at both safety positions in 2020, starting three games in place of both Demani Richardson and Leon O'Neal. He tallied 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a career-high 3 passes defensed during the season, and grabbed his first interception in A&M's 48-3 win over South Carolina. He's likely to hold the same role next season, toughening an already experienced Aggie secondary.