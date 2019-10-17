AggieYell.com begins its preview of the matchup between Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) and Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2 SEC) with a look at the Ole Miss offense against A&M's defense.

John Rhys Plumlee is a huge running threat.

Ole Miss depth chart

QB: #10, John Rhys Plumlee (Fr.; 6, 192; ProFootballFocus season score of 68.5) OR #2, Matt Corral (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 206; 69.9) #14, Grant Tisdale (Fr.; 6, 205; 90.5) RB: #22, Scottie Phillips (Sr.; 5-8, 211; 70.7) #9, Jerrion Ealy (Fr.; 5-9, 180; 70.5) #24 Snoop Connor (Fr.; 5-10, 215; 64.2) WR: #1, Jonathan Mingo (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 59) OR #13, Braylon Sanders (Jr.; 6, 190; 67.6) WR: #8, Elijah Moore (So.; 5-9, 184; 79.3) #4, Tylan Knight (So.; 5-6, 171; 50.9) #5, Dannis Jackson (Fr.; 6, 170; 54) WR: #11 Dontario Drummond (Jr.-TR.; 6-1, 209; 57.5) #3, Demarcus Gregory (Fr.; 6-1, 217; 63) #17, Jadon Jackson (Fr.; 6-1, 187; 83.2) TE: #7, Jason Pellerin (Sr.; 6-4, 235; 53.3) #15, Octavious Cooley (Fr.; 6-1, 270; 62.6)



LT: #52, Michael Howard (Sr.; 6-4, 280; 48.7) #64, Nick Broeker (Fr.; 6-4, 298; 59.9) LG: #72, Royce Newman (Jr.; 6-5, 305; 60.4) #50, Jalen Cunningham (Fr.; 6-4, 365; 51.9) C: #61, Eli Johnson (Jr.; 6-1, 303; 55.1) #75, Bryce Ramsey (Fr.; 6-1, 355; n/a) RG: #55, Ben Brown (So.; 6-5, 320; 66.8) #68 Chandler Tuitt (Jr.; 6-4, 328; n/a) RT: #67, Alex Givens (Sr.; 6-6, 308; 66.5) #71, Bryce Matthews (Jr.; 6-6, 297; 60.7)



Texas A&M depth chart

DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 64.8) #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 63.1) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 57.7) DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 81.8) #92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 66.6) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 74.7) #99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 63.9) #55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3) DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 65.8) #93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 78.1) BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 56.2) #32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 60) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 54) #12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 73.8) ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7) #24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a) NICKEL: #27, Roney Elam (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195; 79.0) #21, Charles Oliver (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 196; 64.2) OR #22 Clifford Chattman (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 192; 54.1) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 62.1) #7 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 56.4) S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 35.5) #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 56.4) OR #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 60.1) S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 62.8) #4 Derrick Tucker (Jr.; 6-1, 202; 62.8) OR #11 Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.; 6, 211; 61.3) CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 63.4) #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 64.4) #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 64.2)

Injury update

Both sides enter the game relatively healthy. The major questions are whether true freshman CB Erick Young (broken arm) will make his Aggie debut and if Roney Elam (legal) will play.

Ole Miss statistical leaders

Rushing: Phillips, 110 carries for 471 yards (4.3 YPC), 5 TD Rhys Plumlee, 73 carries for 470 yards (6.4 YPC), 4 TD Ealy, 42 carries for 304 yards (7.2 YPC), 3 TD

Passing: Corral, 78-130 (60%), 977 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT Rhys Plumlee 35-70 (50%), 425 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: Moore, 44 catches for 562 yards, 4 TD Mingo, 9 catches for 144 yards, 1 TD Drummond, 9 catches for 111 yards



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Buddy Johnson leads the Aggies in tackles and tackles for loss.

Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 38 Richardson, 33 Hines, 28

Tackles for loss: Madubuike and Johnson, 6.5 Hines, 3 Sacks: Madubuike, 2 Seven players with 1

Interceptions: Elam and Jones, 2 Three players with 1

Passes broken up: Oliver, 4 Three players with 2





Ole Miss by the numbers

Scoring offense: 27.1 PPG (81st nationally, 10th SEC) Rushing offense: 230 YPG (19th, 2nd) Passing offense: 208.3 YPG (92nd, 10th) Total offense: 438.3 YPG (43rd, 5th) First downs: 152 (16th, 4th) 3rd down conversions: 39.1% (71st, 10th) 4th down conversions: 44.4% (83rd, 8th) Sacks allowed: 12 (62nd, 7th) Red zone offense: 86.4% (49th, 5th) Turnovers lost: 7 (30th, 4th) Turnover margin: +3 (38th, 4th) Time of possession: 28:23 (99th, 12th)

Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring‌ ‌defense:‌ ‌22.7‌ ‌PPG‌ ‌(44th‌ ‌nationally,‌ ‌7th‌ ‌SEC)‌ ‌ Rushing‌ ‌yards‌ ‌allowed:‌ ‌116.2‌ ‌YPG‌ ‌(31st,‌ ‌6th)‌ ‌ Passing‌ ‌yards‌ ‌allowed:‌ ‌208.3‌ ‌YPG‌ ‌(57th,‌ ‌6th)‌ ‌ Yards allowed: 208.3 YPG (57th, 6th) Total defense: 324.5 YPG (29th, 5th) 3rd down conversion defense: 34.6% (43rd, 7th) 4th down conversion defense: 50% (62nd, 12th) Red zone defense: 76.5% (31st, 7th) Tackles for loss: 33 (51st, 6th) Sacks: 9 (102nd, 13th) Turnovers forced: 8 (68th, 11th) Turnover margin: -2 (87th, 12th)



What the Rebels want to do

This looks nothing like the Ole Miss offenses of the past several years. Instead, it looks very much like the offenses Rich Rodriguez operated at West Virginia and Arizona. The Rebels still run the spread, but now they are very much a run-first team. Rhys Plumlee has become at least a partial starting quarterback because of his ability to run, and he’s probably the best running quarterback in the SEC. When he’s in the game, Ole Miss runs a lot of RPO with him, Phillips and Ealy. And they do it well. When Plumlee has to throw, Ole Miss tries to make it simple and get the ball out quickly. But if he’s pressured, he will take off. Corral, on the other hand, is the passer of the two. He can run, but he’s definitely better throwing the football. He’ll take a little more time and work the progression, but he (and Plumlee) always look for Moore first. He has five times more receptions than anyone else, which is just a ridiculous statistical split. The Rebels still go up-tempo, so that’s one thing that hasn’t changed. But they are run-heavy and if they get behind the sticks, they’re in a position they don’t want to be in -- especially if you can cover Moore.

How the Aggies may try to counter