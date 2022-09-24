AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) and No. 10 Arkansas (3-0) continues with a breakdown of the Arkansas offense against the Aggie defense.

Setting the scene

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 6 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 24 Weather: The game will be indoors TV: ESPN

Arkansas depth chart

KJ Jefferson is off to a great start.

QB: 1 KJ Jefferson; R-Jr.; 6-3, 242 (ProFootballFocus season score of 83) #4 Malik Hornsby; R-So.; 6-2 , 186 (70.3) RB: #5, Raheim Sanders; So.; 6-2, 227 (75.2) #0, AJ Green; So.; 5-11, 208 (73.1) TE: #7, Trey Knox; Sr.; 6-5, 245 (63.3) #89, Nathan Bax; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 252 (59.4) WR: #84, Warren Thompson; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 198 (55.4) #13, Jaedon Wilson; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 175 (59.7) WR: #9, Jadon Haselwood; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 213 (62.5) #14, Bryce Stephens; RS-Fr.; 6, 176 (DNP) WR: #3, Matt Landers; Sr.; 6-5, 197 (69.5) #2, Ketron Jackson Jr.; So.; 6-2, 203 (62.1)

LT: #70, Luke Jones; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 327 (73.7) #72, Andrew Chamblee; Fr.; 6-6, 303 (DNP) LG: #62, Brady Latham; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 307 (72.4) #74, Jalen St. John; RS-So.; 6-5, 327 (DNP) C: #51, Ricky Stromberg; Sr.; 6-4, 313 (77.6) #75, Patrick Kutas; Fr.; 6-5, 305 (DNP) RG: #55, Beaux Limmer; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 302 (85.7) #76, E’Marion Harris; Fr.; 6-7, 340 (DNP) RT: #78, Dalton Wagner; Super Senior; 6-9, 331 (79.2) #53, Ty’Kieast Crawford; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 325 (68.2)

Texas A&M projected depth chart

Shemar Stewart and the Aggie front must play their best game.

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (58.1) #8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (59.2) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6) DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (60.3) #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (61.9) DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (49.8) #88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (83) DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (63.2) #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (57.3)

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (69.2) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (74.7) LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.7) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2)

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (71) #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4) CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (68.3) #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (58.1) S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (63.8) #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (53) S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (65.3) #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (56.6) CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (63.2)

Injury update

Arkansas: TE Trey Knox (ankle) is probable. WR Isaiah Sategna (undisclosed) is said to be out. Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye and LB Andre White are out. DT McKinnley Jackson is doubtful.

Arkansas statistical leaders

Rushing: Sanders, 66 carries, 440 yards (6.7 YPC), 3 TD Jefferson, 46 carries, 149 yards (3.7 YPC), 3 TD Passing: Jefferson, 55-78 (70.5%), 770 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT Receiving: Landers, 14 catches, 221 yards (15.1 YPC) Haselwood, 13 catches, 158 yards (12.2 YPC), 2 TD Knox, 10 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 25 Russell, 19 Cooper, 18 Tackles for loss: Richardson, 2.5 Cooper and Raikes, 1.5 Sacks: Johnson and Overton, 1 Four with .5 Interceptions: Gilbert, 1 Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2 White, 1 Fumble recoveries: Mathews, 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: Arkansas' offense vs. Texas A&M's defense Category Arkansas Texas A&M Total offense/yards allowed 500.4 YPG (18th nationally, 3rd SEC) 301.7 YPG (32nd, 5th) Scoring offense/defense 27.7 PPG (53rd, 4th) 8.7 PPG (10th, 3rd) Rushing yards/yards allowed 243.7 YPG (10th, 2nd) 154.3 YPG (81st, 12th) Passing yards/yards allowed 256.7 YPG (55th, 6th) 147.3 YPG (10th, 2nd) Third down conversion percentage/defense 48.9% (32nd, 3rd) 32.6% (47th, 8th) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 85.7% (62nd, 10th) 66.7% (15th, 3rd) Sacks allowed/sacks 4 (43rd, 6th) 4 (97th, 9th) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 5 per game (56th, 6th) 4.3 per game (100th, 8th) Time of possession 29:08 (80th, 8th) 25:31 (123rd, 4th) Turnovers/forced 4 (46th, 4th) 4 (73rd, 10th) Turnover +/- +1 (46th, 4th) Even (70th, 7th)

What Arkansas wants to do

Offensively, they're very happy continuing to do what they're doing. They're taking full advantage of their experienced and huge offensive line, running the football with Rocket Sanders and Jefferson and then taking intermediate to deep shots in the passing game. They've been extremely effective so far, and they've had to be as they've had shootouts with Arkansas, South Carolina and Missouri State. Sam Pittman is an O-line guy, so you'd expect they want to run first and they do. Sanders is big and fast, and he's the one who makes it all work. When the running game is going, then Jefferson has been deadly effective off play action. They have scored a lot and quickly.

How the Aggies may try to counter

LT Overton and the Aggies must get more pressure on the quarterback.