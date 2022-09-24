Aggie defensive faces toughest test yet
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) and No. 10 Arkansas (3-0) continues with a breakdown of the Arkansas offense against the Aggie defense.
Setting the scene
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 6 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 24
Weather: The game will be indoors
TV: ESPN
Arkansas depth chart
QB: 1 KJ Jefferson; R-Jr.; 6-3, 242 (ProFootballFocus season score of 83)
#4 Malik Hornsby; R-So.; 6-2 , 186 (70.3)
RB: #5, Raheim Sanders; So.; 6-2, 227 (75.2)
#0, AJ Green; So.; 5-11, 208 (73.1)
TE: #7, Trey Knox; Sr.; 6-5, 245 (63.3)
#89, Nathan Bax; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 252 (59.4)
WR: #84, Warren Thompson; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 198 (55.4)
#13, Jaedon Wilson; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 175 (59.7)
WR: #9, Jadon Haselwood; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 213 (62.5)
#14, Bryce Stephens; RS-Fr.; 6, 176 (DNP)
WR: #3, Matt Landers; Sr.; 6-5, 197 (69.5)
#2, Ketron Jackson Jr.; So.; 6-2, 203 (62.1)
LT: #70, Luke Jones; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 327 (73.7)
#72, Andrew Chamblee; Fr.; 6-6, 303 (DNP)
LG: #62, Brady Latham; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 307 (72.4)
#74, Jalen St. John; RS-So.; 6-5, 327 (DNP)
C: #51, Ricky Stromberg; Sr.; 6-4, 313 (77.6)
#75, Patrick Kutas; Fr.; 6-5, 305 (DNP)
RG: #55, Beaux Limmer; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 302 (85.7)
#76, E’Marion Harris; Fr.; 6-7, 340 (DNP)
RT: #78, Dalton Wagner; Super Senior; 6-9, 331 (79.2)
#53, Ty’Kieast Crawford; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 325 (68.2)
Texas A&M projected depth chart
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (58.1)
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (59.2) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6)
DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (60.3)
#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (61.9)
DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (49.8)
#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (83)
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (63.2)
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (57.3)
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (69.2)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (74.7)
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.7)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2)
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (71)
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4)
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (68.3)
#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (58.1)
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (63.8)
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (53)
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (65.3)
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (56.6)
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (63.2)
Injury update
Arkansas: TE Trey Knox (ankle) is probable. WR Isaiah Sategna (undisclosed) is said to be out.
Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye and LB Andre White are out. DT McKinnley Jackson is doubtful.
Arkansas statistical leaders
Rushing: Sanders, 66 carries, 440 yards (6.7 YPC), 3 TD
Jefferson, 46 carries, 149 yards (3.7 YPC), 3 TD
Passing: Jefferson, 55-78 (70.5%), 770 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Landers, 14 catches, 221 yards (15.1 YPC)
Haselwood, 13 catches, 158 yards (12.2 YPC), 2 TD
Knox, 10 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 25
Russell, 19
Cooper, 18
Tackles for loss: Richardson, 2.5
Cooper and Raikes, 1.5
Sacks: Johnson and Overton, 1
Four with .5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 1
Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2
White, 1
Fumble recoveries: Mathews, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
500.4 YPG (18th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
301.7 YPG (32nd, 5th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
27.7 PPG (53rd, 4th)
|
8.7 PPG (10th, 3rd)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
243.7 YPG (10th, 2nd)
|
154.3 YPG (81st, 12th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
256.7 YPG (55th, 6th)
|
147.3 YPG (10th, 2nd)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
48.9% (32nd, 3rd)
|
32.6% (47th, 8th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
85.7% (62nd, 10th)
|
66.7% (15th, 3rd)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
4 (43rd, 6th)
|
4 (97th, 9th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5 per game (56th, 6th)
|
4.3 per game (100th, 8th)
|
Time of possession
|
29:08 (80th, 8th)
|
25:31 (123rd, 4th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (46th, 4th)
|
4 (73rd, 10th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+1 (46th, 4th)
|
Even (70th, 7th)
What Arkansas wants to do
Offensively, they're very happy continuing to do what they're doing. They're taking full advantage of their experienced and huge offensive line, running the football with Rocket Sanders and Jefferson and then taking intermediate to deep shots in the passing game. They've been extremely effective so far, and they've had to be as they've had shootouts with Arkansas, South Carolina and Missouri State.
Sam Pittman is an O-line guy, so you'd expect they want to run first and they do. Sanders is big and fast, and he's the one who makes it all work. When the running game is going, then Jefferson has been deadly effective off play action. They have scored a lot and quickly.
How the Aggies may try to counter
Get a lot more aggressive. The Aggies have used very conservative, vanilla schemes so far, and they probably can't do that against Arkansas. They've struggled to stop the run but have handled the passing game quite well, so they need to attack the running game with blitzes.
The defensive line has to fill the right gaps every time and hold up against the big Arkansas front. Then they can attack with the linebackers, safeties and nickel Antonio Johnson. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin showed at his previous stops that he can get creative and aggressive, and that has to happen in this one.
There may be a lot of man coverage in this game, but the Aggies shouldn't shy away from that. With Jaylon Jones, Chappell, George and Harris, they've got guys who can handle it. But one way or the other, the Aggies have to get a lot more assertive and creative to slow Arkansas down.