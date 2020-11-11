AggieYell - Aggie hoops signs strong '21 class

Texas A&M's basketball team exceeded expectations in Buzz Williams' first season. The 2021 class signed Nov. 11 may make the Aggies a team which won't sneak up on anyone soon.

Manny Obaseki is the first 5-star signed by A&M since DeAndre Jordan.

The crown jewel of the 2021 class, the explosive scorer is the first Rivals 5-star to sign with the Aggies since DeAndre Jordan in 2007. Obaseki can play either shooting guard or small forward and has the ability to score from the outside or drive the laine. He was an all-state selection and District 9-6A MVP last season after averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists at Allen High School before transferring to Pope John Paul II. “Manny is a very important signee for our program. Every basketball program in the country would want to be represented by Manny both on and off the floor. He comes from an amazing family that values education and hard work. We are confident in his ability to have an immediate impact on the floor, in large part due to the outstanding basketball programs he is joining us from in-state. His talent and character is undeniable, and we are excited to see him continue to grow under our tutelage.” -- Assistant coach Jamie McNeilly



Another impressive scorer in the backcourt, Taylor will likely team with 2020 signee Hassan Diarra to make up the point guard combination of the future. Taylor averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game last season as a member of the Rivals 150. Taylor picked the Aggies over the likes of Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State. “Wade is a program changer in more ways than one. We are getting a very respectful, strong-willed leader that will bring his very best in every aspect of his daily life. Wade has had the opportunity to develop within a very strong AAU and high school foundation. Wade attacks his academics the same way he attacks his opportunities to improve on the floor. The very best thing about Wade is he loves basketball and we are looking forward to helping him excel at it." -- Assistant coach Devin Johnson