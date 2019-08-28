Aggie offense looks for fast start against Texas State
AggieYell.com's look at the season opener between No. 11 Texas A&M and Texas State continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Bobcat defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217)
#8 Connor Blumrick (RS-So.; 6-5, 210) OR #4 James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217) OR #10 Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209)
RB: #7, Jashaun Corbin (So.; 6, 207)
#23 Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218) OR #28 Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220) OR #25 Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240); OR #21 Deneric Prince (RS-Fr; 6-1, 209)
FB: #43 Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260)
TE: #86 Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260) OR #85 Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200)
#14 Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218)
#5 Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323)
#71, Grayson Reed (RS-So.; 6-5, 305)
C: #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305)
#76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315)
#53 Blake Trainor (Fr.; 6-7, 330)
Texas State depth chart
DE: #11, Ishmael Davis (Sr.; 6-2, 260)
#7, Kumonde Hines (Sr; 6-3, 240)
NT: #95 Nico Ezidore (So.; 6-2, 290)
#98, Giemar Daniels (So.; 5-11, 315)
DT: #88, Caeveon Patton (Jr.; 6-2, 285)
#94, Jaquel Pierce (Jr.; 6-2, 285)
RUSH: #18, Frankie Griffin (Sr; 6, 205)
#4 Gavin Graham (Sr; 6-1, 225)
WILL: #30 Nikolas Daniels (Sr; 6, 235)
#40, Malik Alley (Sr.; 6-2, 210)
MIKE: #9, Bryan London II (Sr.; 6-2, 232)
#22, Markeveon Coleman (Jr.; 6-2, 215)
SAM: #12, Clifton Lewis, Jr. (Sr.; 6-1, 225)
#8 Hal Vinson (Sr.; 6-1, 240)
NICKEL: #6, Anthony Taylor (Sr.; 5-8, 185)
#2, Alvin Pacheco (Sr.; 6, 185)
BCB: #3, Kordell Rodgers (Jr; 5-11, 165)
#20 Khambrail Winters (Fr.; 6, 180)
SS: #24, Jalen Smith (Sr.; 5-11, 188)
#21, Josh Newman (Jr.; 6, 200)
FS: #16, JaShon Waddy (Sr.; 5-11, 185)
#5, Kevin Anderson (Fr.; 6-1, 180)
FCB: #15, Jarron Morris (So.; 5-9, 158)
#13, DeJordan Mask (Fr.; 6-1, 180)
Returning starters
Texas State: 10 (Davis, Patton, London, Daniels, Lewis, Morris, Rodgers, Taylor, Waddy, Newman)
Texas A&M: 8 (Mond, Ausbon, Rodgers, Davis, Moore, Hocker, McCollum, C. Green)
Texas A&M returning statistical leaders
Passing: Mond, 238-415, (57.4%), 3,107 yards, 24 TD, 8 INT
Blumrick, 1-1, 8 yards
Rushing: Mond, 149 carries for 474 yards (3.2 YPC), 7 TD
Corbin, 61 carries for 346 yards (5.7 YPC), 1 TD
Kibodi, 3 carries for 26 yards
Receiving: Davis, 45 catches for 585 yards and 7 TD
Buckley, 34 catches for 474 yards and 1 TD
Ausbon, 31 catches for 375 yards
Texas State returning statistical leaders
Tackles: London, 109
Daniels, 108
Griffin, 71
Tackles for loss: Davis and Griffin, 8
Daniels, 7
London, 5.5
Sacks: Davis, 3.5
Patton, 2.5
Griffin, 2
Passes broken up: Waddy, 7
Morris and London, 6
Rodgers and Taylor, 5
Interceptions: Rogers, 2
Four with 1
Forced fumbles: Griffin, 3
Three with 2
Fumble recoveries: Davis, 2
Four with 1
Texas A&M by the numbers (in 2018)
Scoring offense: 36 PPG (19th nationally, 4th SEC)
Rushing offense: 219 YPG (21st, 3rd)
Passing offense: 252.6 YPG (43rd, 5th)
Total offense: 471.6 YPG (15th, 4th)
First downs: 336 (8th, 2nd)
3rd down conversions: 41.2% (51st, 7th)
4th down conversions: 50% (74th, 6th)
Red zone conversions: 85.1% (59th, 7th)
Turnovers lost: 18 (49th, 11th)
Sacks allowed: 32 (102nd, 13th)
Turnover margin: -6 (109th, 13th)
Time of possession: 34:34 (3rd, 1st)
Texas State by the numbers (in 2018)
Scoring defense: 27.7 PPG (74th nationally, 5th Sun Belt)
Rushing yards allowed:182.3 YPG (81st, 4th)
Passing yards allowed: 201.6 YPG (39th, 3rd)
Total defense: 383.9 YPG (53rd, 5th)
3rd down conversion defense: 39% (68th, 6th)
4th down conversion defense: 59.1% (96th, 6th)
Red zone defense: 84.4% (80th, 5th)
Sacks: 15 (118th, 9th)
Turnovers forced: 18 (78th, 5th)
Turnover margin: -5 (103rd, 7th)
What the Aggies will probably want to do
The Aggies are probably going to play this one pretty close to the vest, with nothing special shown. They’re likely going to try to establish the running game early, to get Corbin and the new offensive line group feeling good, then throw a bit more to let Mond get into a rhythm. Last season, A&M was very vanilla in their approach and scored 56 points. Texas State is a veteran defensive unit and is better than FCS Northwestern State, but A&M’s offense should also be better. The Aggies have a huge size advantage up front and much taller receivers than Texas State’s defensive backs, both of which should be major positives for them. If they operate the base offense efficiently, the Aggies should score plenty of points.
How Texas State may counter
Texas State’s defense wasn’t the big problem last year. It was decent and is now senior-laden. But it has a new defensive coordinator in Zac Spavital (Jake’s brother and the former Texas Tech co-DC), so the Aggies have been watching the Red Raiders defense from last year to look at the scheme. That group was not good. In fact, it was terrible, ranking 108th in the nation. The Bobcats were probably better defensively than Tech was and it could be better to leave it well enough alone.
Tech ran a 3-3-5 a lot last year, but it looks Spavital will try to run a 4-3 with a stand up edge rusher in Griffin. Tech’s scheme was largely read and react, and the Bobcats will likely do the same. Whether it was David Gibbs’ idea or a combined effort, Tech tried to bend but not break and became progressively more aggressive as teams moved down the field -- but still didn’t get overly aggressive. The Bobcats have excellent linebackers and want their linemen to keep them clean in order to make plays. If they can hold up at the point of attack, they don’t have to get up the field; they just need to keep the offensive line off the linebackers. Then they’ll play zone behind that in order to limit big plays. Texas State wants to have a defense that is patient, discipline and can exploit weaknesses; against A&M, that’s going to be extremely hard to do.