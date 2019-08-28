The Aggies are probably going to play this one pretty close to the vest, with nothing special shown. They’re likely going to try to establish the running game early, to get Corbin and the new offensive line group feeling good, then throw a bit more to let Mond get into a rhythm. Last season, A&M was very vanilla in their approach and scored 56 points. Texas State is a veteran defensive unit and is better than FCS Northwestern State, but A&M’s offense should also be better. The Aggies have a huge size advantage up front and much taller receivers than Texas State’s defensive backs, both of which should be major positives for them. If they operate the base offense efficiently, the Aggies should score plenty of points.

Texas State’s defense wasn’t the big problem last year. It was decent and is now senior-laden. But it has a new defensive coordinator in Zac Spavital (Jake’s brother and the former Texas Tech co-DC), so the Aggies have been watching the Red Raiders defense from last year to look at the scheme. That group was not good. In fact, it was terrible, ranking 108th in the nation. The Bobcats were probably better defensively than Tech was and it could be better to leave it well enough alone.

Tech ran a 3-3-5 a lot last year, but it looks Spavital will try to run a 4-3 with a stand up edge rusher in Griffin. Tech’s scheme was largely read and react, and the Bobcats will likely do the same. Whether it was David Gibbs’ idea or a combined effort, Tech tried to bend but not break and became progressively more aggressive as teams moved down the field -- but still didn’t get overly aggressive. The Bobcats have excellent linebackers and want their linemen to keep them clean in order to make plays. If they can hold up at the point of attack, they don’t have to get up the field; they just need to keep the offensive line off the linebackers. Then they’ll play zone behind that in order to limit big plays. Texas State wants to have a defense that is patient, discipline and can exploit weaknesses; against A&M, that’s going to be extremely hard to do.