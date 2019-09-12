This should be a bounce-back game for the Aggie offense after having struggles against No. 1 Clemson. Lamar’s defensive stats look imposing, but they’ve played Bethel University and Mississippi Valley State. Clearly, they are not on the same level as Texas A&M.

The Aggies have one major objective here: get back to feeling good about themselves offensively. That means getting Isaiah Spiller set as the top running back; getting Kellen Mond feeling confident again; getting the wideouts to play up to their potential and having the offensive line dominate. The band-aid has been ripped off, so there’s no reason to play vanilla. It’s time to go after each opponent.

In this case, A&M needs to go out and execute their offense. Run the football efficiently, spread the ball out through the air in the short and medium game and then take the top off if possible. Have the offensive line give Mond time to go through his progression. Do those things and the Aggies should move the ball quite effectively.