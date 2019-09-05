A&M put up 516 yards on Clemson last year, but that’s probably not the way they want to do things this weekend. Mond threw for 430 of those yards, and the running game never really got on track. They need to be more balanced this weekend, even if that means Mond runs more himself.

The Aggies currently have their best personnel out on the field when they operate in a four-wide set with Davis, Ausbon, Rogers and Buckley. The grouping split snaps about evenly with the combination of a 3-wide, 1-tight end set (Glenn Beal) and a 2-wide, 2-tight end set (Beal and Wydermyer). When Beal was on the field, they ran nearly twice as much as they threw (26 snaps to 15).

A&M picked up 246 yards on the ground against Texas State and averaged better than 5 yards a carry in the process. They also held onto the ball for more than 35 minutes, even more than they did last year, when they were 2nd in the nation in time of possession. They’ll need to grind it out against the Tigers and home for similar results. Even though they rallied being one-dimensional last year, it’s not the best way to do business.

There are three major differences in A&M’s offense this year compared to last. First, Ausbon is a much more dangerous player. Second, Mond is more decisive and accurate, especially on longer passes. Third, Jace Sternberger is gone (and Baylor Cupp is hurt), so the four-wide set is being used a lot more than 2018. Mond can make just about any throw, but the Aggies like really like the intermediate passing game more than anything. That means the offensive line, which didn’t give up a sack but wasn’t great either against Texas State, will have to hold up. Clemson may not have four All-American caliber defensive linemen this year, but they can still get after the passer -- and they did against Georgia Tech.

The best way for A&M to keep Clemson’s offense in check is to not let them have the football. That means the Aggies need to grind things out, stay ahead of the sticks and take their shots when they can. Balance and controlling the clock are key. They have the skill position talent to give Clemson’s defense trouble -- but the offensive line must be more assertive than they were last weekend. If they aren’t physical and aggressive, the speed of Clemson’s front seven will cause havoc.