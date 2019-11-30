Aggie offense vs. LSU's defense
AggieYell.com continues its look at the matchup between Texas A&M and No. 2 LSU with a breakdown of the A&M offense against LSU's defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 77.8)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 49.4)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.7)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 71.8)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 86)
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64)
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 71.3)
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 70.8)
#86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.7) OR #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 231; 78.9)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 71.1)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 57.5)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 76.4)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 73.4)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.3)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 62.2)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.9)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 61.6)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 74.1)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 70.8)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 51.4)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 57.3)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 61.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 63.4)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 55)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 75.6)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 63.2)
LSU depth chart
DE: #97, Glen Logan (Jr.; 6-4, 309; 62.4)
#92, Neil Farrell Jr. (Jr.; 6-4, 298; 80.2)
NT: #72, Tyler Shelvin (So.; 6-3, 346; 83.1)
#62, Siaki Ika (Fr.; 6-4, 354; 76.8)
#94, Joseph Evans (Fr.; 6-2, 288; 70)
DE: #90, Rashard Lawrence (Sr.; 6-2, 308; 75.7)
#91, Breiden Fehoko (Sr.; 6-2, 291; 68)
OLB: #35, Damone Clark (So.; 6-3, 239; 67.8)
#46, Andre Anthony (Jr.; 6-4, 250; 60.6)
#43, Ray Thornton (Jr.; 6-3, 227; 72.8)
MLB: #8, Patrick Queen (Jr.; 6-1, 227; 74.8)
#35, Damone Clark (So.; 6-3, 239; 67.8)
MLB: #6, Jacob Phillips (Jr.; 6-4, 233; 68.4)
#23, Micah Baskerville (So.; 6-1, 228; 71.9)
OLB: #18, K’Lavon Chaisson (So.; 6-4, 250; 73.8)
#46, Andre Anthony (Jr.; 6-4, 250; 60.6)
CB: #1, Kristian Fulton (Sr.; 6, 200; 86.3)
#25, Cordale Flott (Fr.; 6-2, 160; 74.8)
S: #7, Grant Delpit (Jr.; 6-3, 203; 63.4)
#14, Mo Hampton (Fr.; 6, 214; 53.8)
S: #3, Jacoby Stevens (Jr.; 6-1, 228; 65.3)
#5, Kary Vincent Jr. (Jr.; 5-10, 185; 62.8)
CB: #24, Derek Stingley (Fr.; 6-1, 190; 87.3)
#16, Jay Ward (Fr.; 6-2, 167; 57.5)
#29, Raydarious Jones (Fr.; 6-2, 161; 66.4)
Injuries/suspensions
Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith (ankle) is probable; OL Cole Blanton, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Kenyon Jackson and TE Baylor Cupp are out for the year.
LSU: No injuries reported; LB Michael Divinity is suspended.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 144 carries for 803 yards (5.6. YPC), 5 TD
Mond, 102 carries for 392 yards (3.8 YPC), 7 TD
Richardson 25 carries for 232 yards (9.3 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Mond, 235-370 (63.5%), 2, 710 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT
Calzada, 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Ausbon, 63 catches for 840 yards (13.3 YPC), 4 TD
Davis, 46 catches for 553 yards (12.2 YPC), 4 TD
Wydermyer, 26 catches for 406 yards (14.5 YPC), 6 TD
LSU statistical leaders
Tackles: Phillips, 94
Stevens, 73
Queen, 59
Tackles for loss: Chaisson, 9
Stevens, 8.5
Phillips, 7
Sacks: Stevens, 5
Divinity, 3
Clark, 2.5
Interceptions: Stingley, 4
Stevens and Vincent, 2
Forced Fumbles: Four players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
Passes broken up: Stingley, 13
Fulton, 9
Three players with 5
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 32.1 PPG (44th nationally, 5th SEC)
Rushing offense: 158.9 YPG (67th, 8th)
Passing offense: 260.7 YPG (40th, 4th)
Total offense: 419.6 YPG (57th, 5th)
First downs: 256 (29th, 4th)
3rd down conversions: 41.6% (49th, 5th)
4th down conversions: 75% (6th, 1st)
Sacks allowed: 25 (94th, 14th)
Red zone offense: 90.4% (22nd, 3rd)
Turnovers lost: 15 (52nd, 7th)
Turnover margin: -1 (72nd, 11th)
Time of possession: 33:42 (11th, 1st)
LSU by the numbers
Scoring defense: 23.5 PPG (42nd nationally, 9th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 129.3 YPG (31st, 5th)
Passing yards allowed: 232.7 YPG (72nd, 10th)
Total defense: 362 YPG (43rd, 9th)
3rd down conversion defense: 31.9% (17th, 4th)
Red zone defense: 76.7% (22nd, 4th)
Tackles for loss: 72 (38th, 4th)
Sacks: 23 (64th, 8th)
Turnovers forced: 15 (70th, 9th)
Turnover margin: +3 (44th, 6th)
What A&M wants to do
Dominate time of possession. The best way to slow down LSU’s offense is to keep it off the field, and that’s one thing the Aggies are capable of doing. First, the Aggies need to come out and run the football. That means Mond as much as Spiller and Richardson. Fulton and Stingley are as good a pair of corners as there are in college football, so the Aggies will probably need the slot receivers (Davis, Smith and Wydermyer) to get going first. If they play off of Ausbon, fine. Throw him the ball until they change things up.
The offensive line must play better than they did last weekend, in all facets of the game. Clearly, -1 yard rushing won’t work, but LSU isn’t Georgia. They’re more comparable to South Carolina and Ole Miss up front, and the Aggies dominated both of them. The big difference is how effective the LSU linebackers and safeties can be in run support.
If the linebackers and safeties are up, then A&M can do what it did last year and hit the middle of the field with moderate to deep inside routes. Wydermyer can also get open in the seam.
But whatever the Aggies do, they need to do it methodically and use clock. Wear down LSU’s defense and make sure you get 6 instead of 3 when you’re in the red zone. That will be critical. It doesn’t matter if you hold the ball 8 minutes if you don’t score.
How LSU may counter
The key to LSU’s defense is right up the middle. They run a 3-4 and want their linemen to hold up the offensive line, the outside backers to control the edges and the middle linebackers to crash the gaps and get into the backfield. They’ll also use their safeties in that way quite a bit. LSU believes strongly in their corners, so they’ll play a lot of man coverage outside and move their safeties around.
The Tigers have a lot of talent, but have been gashed a few times this year. Dave Aranda’s defense doesn’t rack up a ton of sacks, but it does like to blitz and apply pressure in a lot of different down and distance situations. That’s gotten them in situations where they’ve given up some big plays on the ground and through the air. They are very aggressive and sometimes undisciplined, and that has cost them at times.
Teams have thrown for a fair amount of yardage against LSU, largely because they’ve been behind. But Ole Miss, among others, have shown you can run the ball on the Tigers as well. If they can take the run away from the Aggies and make them throw, Mond and the A&M receivers will have some success. They will also not keep the ball the way they need to, which will work just fine for LSU.