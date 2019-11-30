Dominate time of possession. The best way to slow down LSU’s offense is to keep it off the field, and that’s one thing the Aggies are capable of doing. First, the Aggies need to come out and run the football. That means Mond as much as Spiller and Richardson. Fulton and Stingley are as good a pair of corners as there are in college football, so the Aggies will probably need the slot receivers (Davis, Smith and Wydermyer) to get going first. If they play off of Ausbon, fine. Throw him the ball until they change things up.

The offensive line must play better than they did last weekend, in all facets of the game. Clearly, -1 yard rushing won’t work, but LSU isn’t Georgia. They’re more comparable to South Carolina and Ole Miss up front, and the Aggies dominated both of them. The big difference is how effective the LSU linebackers and safeties can be in run support.

If the linebackers and safeties are up, then A&M can do what it did last year and hit the middle of the field with moderate to deep inside routes. Wydermyer can also get open in the seam.

But whatever the Aggies do, they need to do it methodically and use clock. Wear down LSU’s defense and make sure you get 6 instead of 3 when you’re in the red zone. That will be critical. It doesn’t matter if you hold the ball 8 minutes if you don’t score.