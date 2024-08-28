AggieYell.com kicks off its preview of the season opening matchup between No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 7 Notre Dame with a look at the Aggie offense against the Fighting Irish defense.

Mike Elko and the Aggies open against a challenging Notre Dame defense.

Advertisement

When, where, weather and TV

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. central time Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas Weather: 50% chance of rain, high of 89 TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

Texas A&M offensive depth chart

Quarterback Number Name Class Height Weight 15 Conner Weigman RS-So. 6-3 220 13 Jaylen Henderson RS-Jr.-TR. 6-3 220 OR 10 Marcel Reed RS-Fr. 6-2 180

Running back Number Name Class Height Weight 8 Le'Veon Moss Jr. 6 215 5 Amari Daniels RS-Jr. 5-9 215 OR 22 E.J. Smith Gr.-TR. 6 215

Tight End Number Name Class Height Weight 84 Tre Watson Sr.-TR. 6-5 250 82 Shane Calhoun Gr.-TR. 6-4 250 OR 18 Donovan Green RS-So. 6-4 265 OR 17 Theo Ohrstrom RS-So. 6-6 265

Wide receiver (X) Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5 3 Noah Thomas Jr. 6-6 200 11 Jake Bostick RS-So.-TR. 6-2 183

Wide receiver (SLOT) Number Name Class Height Weight 6 Cyrus Allen Jr.-TR. 6 178 4 Micah Tease So. 6 180 OR 0 Izaiah Williams Fr. 6 180

Wide receiver (Z) Number Name Class Height Weight 9 Jahdae Walker Sr.-TR. 6-4 205 7 Moose Muhammad RS-Sr. 6-1 195

Left tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 60 Trey Zuhn Jr. 6-7 315 66 Hunter Erb RS-So. 6-6 330

Left guard Number Name Class Height Weight 71 Chase Bisontis So. 6-6 320 75 Kam Dewberry Jr. 6-4 330 OR 74 Aki Ogunbiyi RS-Jr. 6-4 330

Center Number Name Class Height Weight 61 Kolinu'u Faaiu RS-Jr.-TR. 6-3 330 OR 54 Mark Nabou Jr

RS-So. 6-4 325

Right guard Number Name Class Height Weight 55 Ar'maj Reed-Adams RS-Jr.-TR. 6-5 330 67 TJ Shanahan RS-Fr. 6-4 330

Right tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 78 Dametrious Crownover RS-Jr. 6-7 330 OR 76 Deuce Fatheree Sr. 6-8 320

Notre Dame defensive depth chart

VYP Number Name Class Height Weight 12 Jordan Botelho Gr. 6-3 258 5 Boubacar Traore So. 6-4 240 OR 44 Junior Tuihalamaka Jr. 6-2 246

Defensive tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 99 Rylie Mills Gr. 6-5 295 47 Jason Onye Sr. 6-5 289

Defensive tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 56 Howard Cross III Gr. 6-1 288 41 Donovan Hinish Jr. 6-2 274

Defensive end Number Name Class Height Weight 9 RJ Oben Gr. 6-3 262 40 Joshua Burnham Jr. 6-4 247 OR 30 Bryce Young Fr. 6-7 258

WILL LB Number Name Class Height Weight 24 Jack Kiser Gr. 6-2 231 4 Jaiden Ausberry So. 6-2 216 OR 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Fr. 6-3 250

MIKE LB Number Name Class Height Weight 34 Drayk Bowen So. 6-2 239 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Fr. 6-3 250

ROVER Number Name Class Height Weighjt 3 Jaylen Sneed Jr. 6-1 222 4 Jaiden Ausberry, So. 6-2 216

Nickel Number Name Class Height Weight 10 Jordan Clark Gr.-TR. 5-10 181 21 Karson Hobbs Fr. 6-1 184

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 20 Benjamin Morrison Jr. 6 190 15 Leonard Moore Fr. 6-2 187

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 29 Christian Gray So. 6 187 7 Jaden Mickey Sr. 6 178

Boundary safety Number Name Class Height Weight 8 Adon Shuler So. 6 200 28 Luke Talich So. 6-4 208 OR 23 Kennedy Urlacher Fr. 5-11 196

Field safety Number Name Class Height Weight 0 Xavier Watts Gr. 6 203 2 Rod Heard II Gr. 5-11 195

Injury update

Texas A&M: RB Rueben Owens (leg) is likely out for the year. WR Jabre Barber (foot) is out. TE Garrett Miller (undisclosed) is out. Notre Dame: CB Chance Tucker (ACL) is out for the year. DB Marty Auer (ACL) is out for the year.



Conner Weigman threw 8 touchdowns in less than 3 1/2 games last season.

Texas A&M returning statistical leaders from 2023

Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT Henderson, 53-78 (68%), 715 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT Reed, 21-36 (58.3%), 374 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Daniels, 105 carries, 532 yards (5.1 YPC), 6 TD Moss, 96 carries, 484 yards (5 YPC), 5 TD Receiving: Allen, 46 catches, 778 yards (16.9 YPC), 6 TD (at Louisiana Tech) Walker, 35 catches, 590 yards (16.9 YPC), 2 TD Thomas, 29 catches, 359 yards (12.4 YPC), 5 TD Muhammad, 27 catches, 345 yards (12.8 YPC), 2 TD

Notre Dame returning statistical leaders from 2023

Howard Cross had a strong 2023 campaign for Notre Dame.

Tackles: Cross, 66 Kiser, 62 Watts, 55 Tackles for loss: Cross, 7 Oben, 6 (with Duke) Mills, 5.5 Botelho, 4.5 Sacks: Oben, 5 (with Duke) Botelho, 4 Mills, 2.5 Inteceptions: Watts, 7 Morrison, 3 Forced fumbles: Cross, 2 Fumble recoveries: Mills, 2



What A&M wants to do

There's no point in putting up last year's total stats for A&M because this is an entirely different offense. Collin Klein's scheme is in; Jimbo Fisher's is out at the ol' fishin' hole. Klein likes to run a lot of two tight end sets, so Watson and (likely) Theo Ohrstrom will get a lot of work. He likes power football, but he plays to advantages. If he thinks his offense has a positive matchup on the outside, they'll run there. The offense, generally, goes at a better pace than Fisher's scheme. The players have commented on how the tempo is a lot quicker than what they were used to last season. Klein likes a to run a lot of RPO action, and uses far more motion than what we've seen in recent years. We will also see Weigman running more than we've seen the first two years. At K-State, Klein used a lot of quick passes to the backs and tight ends, almost as an extension of the running game. But then, when opponents started to move up, he'd hit them deep, frequently over the deep middle. Look for the Aggies to use a lot of different formations, a lot of different sets and a lot of motion. Klein will look for advantages that develop over the course of the game and, while the Aggies will look to play a power game, they're not going to shy away from trickery and the deep ball when the opportunity presents itself.

How Notre Dame may try to counter