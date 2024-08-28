PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

Aggie offense vs. Notre Dame defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com kicks off its preview of the season opening matchup between No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 7 Notre Dame with a look at the Aggie offense against the Fighting Irish defense.

Mike Elko and the Aggies open against a challenging Notre Dame defense.
When, where, weather and TV

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. central time

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Weather: 50% chance of rain, high of 89

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

Texas A&M offensive depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265
Wide receiver (X)
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183
Wide receiver (SLOT)
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180
Wide receiver (Z)
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

OR 54

Mark Nabou Jr

RS-So.

6-4

325
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Notre Dame defensive depth chart

VYP
Number Name Class Height Weight

12

Jordan Botelho

Gr.

6-3

258

5

Boubacar Traore

So.

6-4

240

OR 44

Junior Tuihalamaka

Jr.

6-2

246
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

99

Rylie Mills

Gr.

6-5

295

47

Jason Onye

Sr.

6-5

289
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

56

Howard Cross III

Gr.

6-1

288

41

Donovan Hinish

Jr.

6-2

274
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

RJ Oben

Gr.

6-3

262

40

Joshua Burnham

Jr.

6-4

247

OR 30

Bryce Young

Fr.

6-7

258
WILL LB
Number Name Class Height Weight

24

Jack Kiser

Gr.

6-2

231

4

Jaiden Ausberry

So.

6-2

216

OR 27

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Fr.

6-3

250
MIKE LB
Number Name Class Height Weight

34

Drayk Bowen

So.

6-2

239

27

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Fr.

6-3

250
ROVER
Number Name Class Height Weighjt

3

Jaylen Sneed

Jr.

6-1

222

4

Jaiden Ausberry,

So.

6-2

216
Nickel
Number Name Class Height Weight

10

Jordan Clark

Gr.-TR.

5-10

181

21

Karson Hobbs

Fr.

6-1

184
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

20

Benjamin Morrison

Jr.

6

190

15

Leonard Moore

Fr.

6-2

187
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

29

Christian Gray

So.

6

187

7

Jaden Mickey

Sr.

6

178
Boundary safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Adon Shuler

So.

6

200

28

Luke Talich

So.

6-4

208

OR 23

Kennedy Urlacher

Fr.

5-11

196
Field safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

0

Xavier Watts

Gr.

6

203

2

Rod Heard II

Gr.

5-11

195

Injury update

Texas A&M: RB Rueben Owens (leg) is likely out for the year.

WR Jabre Barber (foot) is out.

TE Garrett Miller (undisclosed) is out.

Notre Dame: CB Chance Tucker (ACL) is out for the year.

DB Marty Auer (ACL) is out for the year.


Conner Weigman threw 8 touchdowns in less than 3 1/2 games last season.
Texas A&M returning statistical leaders from 2023

Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

Henderson, 53-78 (68%), 715 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Reed, 21-36 (58.3%), 374 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Daniels, 105 carries, 532 yards (5.1 YPC), 6 TD

Moss, 96 carries, 484 yards (5 YPC), 5 TD

Receiving: Allen, 46 catches, 778 yards (16.9 YPC), 6 TD (at Louisiana Tech)

Walker, 35 catches, 590 yards (16.9 YPC), 2 TD

Thomas, 29 catches, 359 yards (12.4 YPC), 5 TD

Muhammad, 27 catches, 345 yards (12.8 YPC), 2 TD

Notre Dame returning statistical leaders from 2023

Howard Cross had a strong 2023 campaign for Notre Dame.
Tackles: Cross, 66

Kiser, 62

Watts, 55

Tackles for loss: Cross, 7

Oben, 6 (with Duke)

Mills, 5.5

Botelho, 4.5

Sacks: Oben, 5 (with Duke)

Botelho, 4

Mills, 2.5

Inteceptions: Watts, 7

Morrison, 3

Forced fumbles: Cross, 2

Fumble recoveries: Mills, 2


What A&M wants to do

There's no point in putting up last year's total stats for A&M because this is an entirely different offense. Collin Klein's scheme is in; Jimbo Fisher's is out at the ol' fishin' hole.

Klein likes to run a lot of two tight end sets, so Watson and (likely) Theo Ohrstrom will get a lot of work. He likes power football, but he plays to advantages. If he thinks his offense has a positive matchup on the outside, they'll run there.

The offense, generally, goes at a better pace than Fisher's scheme. The players have commented on how the tempo is a lot quicker than what they were used to last season. Klein likes a to run a lot of RPO action, and uses far more motion than what we've seen in recent years. We will also see Weigman running more than we've seen the first two years.

At K-State, Klein used a lot of quick passes to the backs and tight ends, almost as an extension of the running game. But then, when opponents started to move up, he'd hit them deep, frequently over the deep middle.

Look for the Aggies to use a lot of different formations, a lot of different sets and a lot of motion. Klein will look for advantages that develop over the course of the game and, while the Aggies will look to play a power game, they're not going to shy away from trickery and the deep ball when the opportunity presents itself.

How Notre Dame may try to counter

The Fighting Irish were the number five defense in the nation and second in the red zone last season. They were also third in pass defense. In other words, they were really good.

They've lost a lot of guys from that team, but they return a stout group with some real stars. Howard Cross III leads a top-10 front line, buttressed by the addition of RJ Oben from Duke. He only had 17 tackles last year, but 5 sacks. He can be a real problem, and Elko mentioned him specifically on Monday.

The Irish didn’t rack up a lot of sacks last season, but still stifled opposing offenses. Their line is undersized, but they rely on speed to control the point of attack. It worked well, with Cross and Kiser, the WILL linebacker, being two of the biggest tacklers on the team.

The VYP is "Vyper" which is basically a standup defensive end. Al Golden's defense has relied heavily on the ability to go sideline to sideline with his base four, but the linebackers (who play deeper than most) have the ability to come downhill as the linemen hold up blockers.

The secondary have two All-American- caliber defenders in Watts and Morrison. They combined for 10 interceptions last year on a defense that forced 24 total turnovers. Add in Clark, who transferred from Arizona State, and they’ve got some real talent and experience. The Irish vary their looks from Cover 4 Match to man, so A&M's motion will be helpful in that regard.

Golden would rather not blitz, but has the ability to do it if he wants. He's more apt to blitz his nickel or a linebacker, and he'll overload a side in order to gain an advantage. He's very aggressive when opponents are in the red zone.

Like A&M's offense, Notre Dame's defense preaches flexibility. That will make the chess match between Klein and Golden all the more interesting.


