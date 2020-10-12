AggieYell - Aggie recruiting rolling again

After going quiet for a while as the 2020 season finally got underway, Texas A&M's 2021 recruiting has kicked back into high gear in the last 48 hours.

The Aggies landed a pair of highly athletic big men, with LaPorte defensive lineman Albert Regis committing during A&M's 41-38 win over then No. 4 Florida, and Grandview tight end Dametrious Crownover pulling the trigger Monday night. Crownover, a 4-star prospect, is the brother of A&M running back Earnest Crownover and comes with an impressive offer list. He had offers from Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Miami and Michigan, to name a few, but came down to a final three of A&M, Texas and Ohio State. In the end, the Aggies won out. How Crownover will be used at A&M is a bit of a question. The Aggies already have one tight end commit in Katy's Fernando Garza, but Crownover is a more polished pass receiver. But he could also be a defensive end, and has been recruited by both defensive ends coach Terry Price and tight ends coach James Coley. Regis may be nearly 300 pounds, but athleticism is also his calling card. He has played multiple positions at La Porte, including H-Back, Tight End and everywhere on the defensive line. He fits the role of a big defensive end on rushing downs and an interior lineman on passing downs, like DeMarvin Leal currently and Kingsley Keke in 2018. Regis, who was once a Minnesota commit, saw his recruitment explode during the spring and early summer months. He was considered a strong Texas lean until the Aggies got involved, and a hard push from the A&M coaching staff was enough to push them to the forefront ahead of their traditional rival. The Aggies now have 16 commits for the 2021 class and currently have the 16th-ranked class nationally according to Rivals.com. The Aggies have nine 4-stars in the class and nine commits from Texas, along with commits from seven other states.

A look at Crownover

I've never been a guy who likes the idea of "get him on campus and we'll figure out where to play him." I can make an exception in this case, because Crownover looks like he could be a factor on either side of the ball. He's not incredibly fast, but he's very agile and quick for a guy 6-foot-7. There aren't many football players that big, and he absolutely dwarfs most of his opponents. He's got good hands, he's an aggressive blocker and he can really jump. If you put a pass up for grabs like Florida did with Kyle Pitts last weekend, he's going to be the guy who gets it. Honestly, I liked his film at defensive end more than his tight end work. He shows good strength, disengages well and just envelops ballcarriers. It's almost unfair how much bigger and stronger he is than the opponents. He's also got enough speed where he can be a factor off the edge, but also has the technique to cut inside and get through blockers that way. Crownover has freakish athleticism, and I doubt he's played his best football yet. He's apparently up to around 270 pounds and if he can play on either side of the ball at 280 and retain his quickness, he's going to be dangerous. He may not be the receiver like Jalen Wydermyer or Baylor Cupp, but he could be extremely dangerous in goal to go or short yardage situations. If you put him on defense, he could slap a lot of passes back in opponents' faces while controlling his matchups with defensive ends. It'll be interesting to see how he ends up being used, but his upside is extremely high.

Scouting Regis