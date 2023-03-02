For starters, who's out there. Foster, who tore an ACL and had surgery 18 weeks ago, is taking part in track right now but will not be on the field in the spring (he'll be part of other team activities). Moko tore his ACL during the Mississippi State game, and he could be taking part, but he could be limited. The same goes with Shanahan, who was hurt during Austin Westlake's season.

The Aggies will likely go into the spring with their starters pretty set, with Robinson on the right side and Dewberry on the left. Both have things to prove. Robinson struggled with an ankle injury all of last year and had a disappointing campaign, leading to his return for 2023 -- so A&M's not exactly sobbing about that turn of events. Dewberry started the last five games but had ups and downs as true freshman tend to. He'll be looking to step up his play and become more consistent.

WIth Foster not around this spring, Wykoff returns to take first team snaps at center. He was also inconsistent in 2022, but got better as the season went on. Still, the offense functioned better with Foster in the lineup, and he should start when he gets back on the field this summer.

Nabou could get a lot of looks on both sides of center, as the Aggies look to find the best way to utilize him. The Aggies only needed one guard in the 2023 class, so they went out and got the nation's best. As soon as he's healthy, Shanahan should be in the competition for a backup spot.