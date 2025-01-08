Changes, changes -- offense

In the five weeks since the 2024 regular season ended, the Aggie football team has been revamped due to departures to the NFL, the transfer portal and the signing of the 2025 recruiting class. But have they improved?

Coach Mike Elko will have some new key faces on his team in 2025.

Quarterback

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Marcel Reed RS-So. 147-240 (61.3%), 1,864 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT; 547 yards, 7 TD rushing Miles O'Neill RS-Fr. 5-6, 51 yards, 1 TD

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 Stats Destination Conner Weigman RS-Jr. 64-114, 819 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT Houston Jaylen Henderson RS-Sr. DNP West Virginia

2025 signees Column 2 Column 4 Brady Hart 4 Eli Morcos 3

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Jacob Zeno Gr. 82-119, 819 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT (in four games) UAB

Net Result: TBD. Weigman was expected to transfer after losing the starting job to Reed, and a change of scenery is probably good for him. He really looked like he had lost his confidence when he played (badly) against New Mexico State. Henderson was hurt nearly all season and needed a chance to play, so he headed to WVU. Bringing in Zeno, a seventh-year senior who completed 70% of his passes for 4,666 yards and 31 touchdowns at UAB, was a sign the A&M coaching staff believes in Reed. They weren't looking for a competitor or replacement, they were looking someone who could be effective if needed while giving Miles O'Neill another year to develop. Whether the changes are positive or negative for next year depends solely on Reed's maturation as a passer. If he does, the net result will be unquestionably positive.

Running back

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 Stats Le'Veon Moss Sr. 121 carries, 765 yards, 10 TD Amari Daniels RS-Sr. 139 carries, 661 yards, 8 TD Rueben Owens RS-So. 16 carries, 66 yards E.J. Smith (probably) Gr. 54 carries, 207 yards

No departures.

2025 signees Column 1 Column 2 Tiger Riden 4 Jamarion Morrow 4

NET RESULT: Positive. By the end of the season, Smith was the only healthy running back. Moss and Daniels had suffered serious injuries, with Daniels gutting his way through the final weeks of the season before finally having surgery before the bowl game. Owens, who was returning from an injury himself, was forced into serious duty in the bowl game. With the addition of Riden and Morrow and Owens at 100%, the Aggies should have a lot more depth at running back. If Smith does indeed return, they've got viable running backs in the stable for next season. If Moss is healthy, he's the guy. He's earned that right. Owens and Daniels would be the other regular pieces to the puzzle, but if someone gets hurt in 2025, the Aggies won't be hitting the panic button.

Tight end

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Theo Ohrstrom RS-Jr. 10 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Jaden Platt RS-So. DNP Arkansas Donovan Green RS-Jr. No stats TBD

Turning pro/eligibility expired Name Column 2 Tre Watson 21 catches, 280 yards, 1 TD

Shane Calhoun 3 catches, 57 yards

2025 signees Column 1 Column 2 Kiotti Armstrong 4 Eric Karner 4

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Nate Boerkircher Gr. 6 catches, 102 yards Nebraska Micah Riley RS-Jr. 1 catch, 3 yards, 1 TD Auburn

NET RESULT: Kind of depends on how they're used. In terms of pass-catching ability, it's a net negative. Watson was really good, yet under-utilized. Blocking-wise, they were a disappointment. Ohrstrom was beaten on one of the key plays of the year on fourth and goal against Texas. Calhoun was a decent blocker, but not a game-changer. Green still isn't back from his knee injury. Boerkircher and Riley were brought to primarily block. Ohrstrom should see more passes come his way this season. The whole thing may depend on how effective Armstrong is, because he may be able to fill the void created by Watson's departure. But that's a lot to ask a true freshman.

Wide receiver

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Terry Bussey So. 17 catches, 216 yards Ashton Bethel-Roman RS-Fr. 4 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD Ernest Campbell RS-Fr. No stats Izaiah Williams RS-Fr. 2 catches, 22 yards

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Noah Thomas Sr. 39 catches, 574 yards, 8 TD Georgia Micah Tease RS-So. no stats Tulsa Jake Bostick RS-Jr. 1 catch, 14 yards San Diego State Cyrus Allen RS-Jr. 18 catches, 269 yards, 1 TD Cincinnati

Turning pro/eligibility expired Column 1 Column 2 Jabre Barber 38 catches, 381 yards, 2 TD Jahdae Walker 29 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD Moose Muhammad 6 catches, 55 yards, 2 TD

2025 signees Column 1 Column 2 Jerome Myles 4 Kelshaun Johnson 4 TK Norman 3

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from KC Concepcion Jr. 53 catches, 460 yards, 6 TD N.C. State Micah Hudson RS-So. 8 catches, 123 yards Texas Tech Mario Craver So. 17 catches, 368 yards, 3 TD Mississippi State

NET RESULT: Likely positive, though losing Thomas does sting. One thing the Aggies did is get a lot faster at the top end of their receiver corps. Craver and Hudson are burners, and Concepcion is as smooth and effective a route-runner as there is in the nation. Add in Bussey and the Aggies should have a very good top four, but there's one problem: Concepcion and Hudson are both primarily slot receivers. One of them will play more outside next season more than they're used to, except when the Aggies use four receiver sets. But the make or break here may be with two players who are either relatively or completely inexperienced at the college level, Bethel-Roman and Myles. Bethel-Roman is a speedy outside receiver who looked good in limited work this season, while Myles is big (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and can also run (he won the Utah state championships in both the 100- and 200-meters). If they can make a positive impact, this group could be much improved in 2025.

Offensive tackle

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Trey Zuhn Sr. Started all 13 games; honorable mention All-SEC Dametrious Crownover RS-Sr. Started all 13 games Deuce Fatheree Gr. Played in all 13 games; started bowl game at right guard Robert Bourdon RS-Fr. Played in one game

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Hunter Erb RS-Jr. Played in two games Tulsa

No early draft entries or players with expiring eligibility.

2025 signees Column 1 Column 2 Lamont Rogers 4 Marcus Garcia 4 Jonte Newman 4

No portal additions.

NET RESULT: Positive. As soon as Blake Ivy started lining up with the guards, we knew A&M was dangerously thin at tackle -- if it wasn't obvious before. But the trio of Zuhn, Crownover and Fatheree handled things well, and certainly better than 2023. The same problem, however, remains: A&M has no experienced backups. They do have some talent with the young trio of Rogers, Garcia and Newman, along with Bourdon. They tried to add another tackle in the portal, but nobody wanted to come spend a season trying to fight for a starting job. So this is probably the group they'll roll with this year. Inexperienced or not beyond the big three, at least they have some talented freshmen who may be able to help.

Interior offensive line

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Chase Bisontis Jr. Started 10 of 12 games Ar'Maj Reed-Adams RS-Sr. Started all 13 games Mark Nabou RS-Jr. Injured in season opener Koli Faaiu Sr. Started 10 of 12 games at center Blake Ivy RS-Fr. Played in three games Ashton Funk RS-Fr. Played in three games Papa Ahfua RS-Fr. Played in one game

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Aki Ogunbiyi RS-Sr. DNP Colorado TJ Shanahan RS-So. Started two games TBD Kam Dewberry Sr. Played in 12 games Alabama

No players with expired eligibility or early draft entries.

2025 signees Column 1 Column 2 Nelson McGuire 3 Tyler Thomas 3 Josh Moses 3