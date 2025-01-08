Changes, changes -- offense

In the five weeks since the 2024 regular season ended, the Aggie football team has been revamped due to departures to the NFL, the transfer portal and the signing of the 2025 recruiting class. But have they improved?
Quarterback
Net Result: TBD. Weigman was expected to transfer after losing the starting job to Reed, and a change of scenery is probably good for him. He really looked like he had lost his confidence when he played (badly) against New Mexico State. Henderson was hurt nearly all season and needed a chance to play, so he headed to WVU.
Bringing in Zeno, a seventh-year senior who completed 70% of his passes for 4,666 yards and 31 touchdowns at UAB, was a sign the A&M coaching staff believes in Reed. They weren't looking for a competitor or replacement, they were looking someone who could be effective if needed while giving Miles O'Neill another year to develop.
Whether the changes are positive or negative for next year depends solely on Reed's maturation as a passer. If he does, the net result will be unquestionably positive.
Running back
No departures.
NET RESULT: Positive. By the end of the season, Smith was the only healthy running back. Moss and Daniels had suffered serious injuries, with Daniels gutting his way through the final weeks of the season before finally having surgery before the bowl game. Owens, who was returning from an injury himself, was forced into serious duty in the bowl game.
With the addition of Riden and Morrow and Owens at 100%, the Aggies should have a lot more depth at running back. If Smith does indeed return, they've got viable running backs in the stable for next season.
If Moss is healthy, he's the guy. He's earned that right. Owens and Daniels would be the other regular pieces to the puzzle, but if someone gets hurt in 2025, the Aggies won't be hitting the panic button.
Tight end
NET RESULT: Kind of depends on how they're used. In terms of pass-catching ability, it's a net negative. Watson was really good, yet under-utilized. Blocking-wise, they were a disappointment. Ohrstrom was beaten on one of the key plays of the year on fourth and goal against Texas. Calhoun was a decent blocker, but not a game-changer. Green still isn't back from his knee injury.
Boerkircher and Riley were brought to primarily block. Ohrstrom should see more passes come his way this season. The whole thing may depend on how effective Armstrong is, because he may be able to fill the void created by Watson's departure. But that's a lot to ask a true freshman.
Wide receiver
NET RESULT: Likely positive, though losing Thomas does sting. One thing the Aggies did is get a lot faster at the top end of their receiver corps. Craver and Hudson are burners, and Concepcion is as smooth and effective a route-runner as there is in the nation. Add in Bussey and the Aggies should have a very good top four, but there's one problem: Concepcion and Hudson are both primarily slot receivers. One of them will play more outside next season more than they're used to, except when the Aggies use four receiver sets.
But the make or break here may be with two players who are either relatively or completely inexperienced at the college level, Bethel-Roman and Myles. Bethel-Roman is a speedy outside receiver who looked good in limited work this season, while Myles is big (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and can also run (he won the Utah state championships in both the 100- and 200-meters). If they can make a positive impact, this group could be much improved in 2025.
Offensive tackle
No early draft entries or players with expiring eligibility.
No portal additions.
NET RESULT: Positive. As soon as Blake Ivy started lining up with the guards, we knew A&M was dangerously thin at tackle -- if it wasn't obvious before. But the trio of Zuhn, Crownover and Fatheree handled things well, and certainly better than 2023. The same problem, however, remains: A&M has no experienced backups. They do have some talent with the young trio of Rogers, Garcia and Newman, along with Bourdon. They tried to add another tackle in the portal, but nobody wanted to come spend a season trying to fight for a starting job. So this is probably the group they'll roll with this year. Inexperienced or not beyond the big three, at least they have some talented freshmen who may be able to help.
Interior offensive line
No players with expired eligibility or early draft entries.
NET RESULT: Negative. Dewberry almost had to leave in order to find more playing time and have a shot at the next level; Shanahan didn't have to but chose to anyway. They wouldn't have started, but both would have played a lot next year.
Getting Nabou back at center will help, and hopefully free up Faaiu to play some guard as well. But now the Aggies need to find an interior lineman or two they feel comfortable with to back up Bisontis and Reed-Adams (which, by the way, should be a strong pairing with another year of experience under Adam Cushing), and they don't have them right now.