Aggieland - It’s A Family Thing for the Calzada Crew
Two Calzada’s part of the Aggie family: Carolyn Calzada verbally committed to the Aggie women’s soccer team on Sunday. She will be a part of Coach G Guerreri’s 2022 signing class. Her brother, Zach Calzada, gave his verbal pledge in June of 2018, and became a part of the Aggies 2019 signing day class. Zach is already stirring things up in Aggieland, as he has made headlines throughout AY’s Spring Football coverage. Coaches have been impressed with his devotion to learning the playbook.
I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to play d1 soccer at Texas A&M! I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for all the help and support they have given me. Go Aggies! #gigem @AggieSoccer @ZachCalzada @HGCalzada @CCHurricanes pic.twitter.com/Zokh65HedY— carolyn⭐️ (@carolyncalzada) April 7, 2019