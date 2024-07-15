Aggies' 2024 roster revealed
Special thanks to our SEC Media Days sponsor, Live Oak Strategies! If you have business in Washington, D.C. or with the federal government, Live Oak is the advisor you need.
DALLAS -- Surprise, surprise.
While Texas A&M has yet to update its roster on 12thMan.com, the Aggies did release their 2024 media guide in conjunction with SEC Media Days. And, as a result, we have a full look at the roster and the numbers of new arrivals two weeks before we normally would have.
Mid-term arrivals
The Aggies had a good portion of their 2024 signing class, along with a few key transfers, arrive earlier this summer. Here's a look at what numbers they'll be wearing, along with their listed heights and weights:
CB Terry Bussey: #2; 6, 195
Transfer WR Jake Bostick: #11; 6-2, 183
QB Miles O'Neill: #19; 6-5, 220
Transfer LB Solomon DeShields: #22; 6-3, 235
WR Ernest Campbell: #23; 5-9, 145
DT Dealyn Evans: #31; 6-3, 285
OL Isendre "Papa" Ahfua: #53; 6-4, 295
Transfer C Koli Faaiu: #61; 6-3, 330
OL Robert Bourdon: #70; 6-6, 295
Transfer TE Shane Calhoun: #82; 6-4, 250
WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: #87; 6-1, 177
Transfer DE Josh Celiscar: #94; 6-4, 265
Transfer PK Jared Zirkel: #99; 6-3, 205
Number changes
Safety Marcus Ratcliffe has changed his number from 18 to 3; DE Cashius Howell has changed his number from 34 to 18.
But what about...
TE Eric Karner is taking a greyshirt season and will join the program in 2025. Karner and 2025 4-star Kiotti Armstrong will likely be A&M's new arrivals at that position for next year.