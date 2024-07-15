Advertisement
Aggies' 2024 roster revealed

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

DALLAS -- Surprise, surprise.

The makeup of Mike Elko's first team at Texas A&M is now clear.
While Texas A&M has yet to update its roster on 12thMan.com, the Aggies did release their 2024 media guide in conjunction with SEC Media Days. And, as a result, we have a full look at the roster and the numbers of new arrivals two weeks before we normally would have.


Mid-term arrivals

The Aggies had a good portion of their 2024 signing class, along with a few key transfers, arrive earlier this summer. Here's a look at what numbers they'll be wearing, along with their listed heights and weights:

CB Terry Bussey: #2; 6, 195

Transfer WR Jake Bostick: #11; 6-2, 183

QB Miles O'Neill: #19; 6-5, 220

Transfer LB Solomon DeShields: #22; 6-3, 235

WR Ernest Campbell: #23; 5-9, 145

DT Dealyn Evans: #31; 6-3, 285

OL Isendre "Papa" Ahfua: #53; 6-4, 295

Transfer C Koli Faaiu: #61; 6-3, 330

OL Robert Bourdon: #70; 6-6, 295

Transfer TE Shane Calhoun: #82; 6-4, 250

WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: #87; 6-1, 177

Transfer DE Josh Celiscar: #94; 6-4, 265

Transfer PK Jared Zirkel: #99; 6-3, 205

Number changes

Safety Marcus Ratcliffe has changed his number from 18 to 3; DE Cashius Howell has changed his number from 34 to 18.

But what about...

TE Eric Karner is taking a greyshirt season and will join the program in 2025. Karner and 2025 4-star Kiotti Armstrong will likely be A&M's new arrivals at that position for next year.

