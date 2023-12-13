The Aggies will begin their season against Notre Dame, which finished their season 9-3. The Fighting Irish was be making their first trip to College Station since 2001, when the Aggies bashed them 24-3. The first game for new coach Mike Elko will come against a familiar quarterback -- his own for the past two years. Riley Leonard, who entered the transfer portal after Elko's departure from Duke, has committed to play for Notre Dame next season.

A&M gets a breather in week 2, as they play McNeese State. The Cowboys endured a brutal 2023, going 0-10 in the Southland Conference.

For the second time since joining the SEC, the Aggies will head to the Swamp. A&M and Florida have played four times since A&M entered the conference, with three of the games at Kyle Field. Florida crashed to a 5-7 record in 2023 and the Aggies won the only conference matchup in Gainesville between the two, 19-17 in 2017.

After a home game against Bowling Green of the MAC on Sept. 21, the Aggies head to JerryWorld for the last time to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. A&M has dominated the series since joining the SEC and has only lost once to Arkansas since 2012, but both teams agreed that returning to a home-and-home schedule made sense.

The Aggies will play one of the nation's surprise teams on Oct. 5: the Missouri Tigers, who haven't visited College Station since Johnny Manziel annihilated them 59-29 in 2012. The Aggies won their last meeting in Columbia in 2021, but the Tigers are coming off a 10-2 season.

After the first of two byes, the Aggies head to their personal house of horrors: Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville to play Mississippi State. A&M has struggled on the road against the Bulldogs, but blasted them 51-10 earlier this season at Kyle Field.

The Aggies host rival LSU on Oct.26, the earliest the two teams have played since 2012. LSU has had the better of the matchup since A&M entered the SEC, but the Aggies have beaten LSU three times in a row in College Station.

A&M then hits the road to play another "hated rival", the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Nov.2. A&M has dominated this series since it began in 2014, but South Carolina won the last time the two teams played at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Aggies get another bye before the home stretch, which begins with a matchup with New Mexico State on Nov. 16. The other Aggies stunned the SEC by blasting Auburn 31-10 this season, so they shouldn't be taken lightly.

Speaking of Auburn, the Aggies will head to Jordan-Hare to face the rebuilding Tigers on Nov. 23. A&M dismissed Auburn 27-10 this year at home, racking up 8 sacks in the process.

The regular season schedule closes out with the long-anticipated return of the Texas Longhorns to Kyle Field. The SEC newcomers will close out the slate the Saturday after Thanksgiving as the teams play for the first time in 13 years.