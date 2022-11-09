IMG Academy shooting guard Bryce Lindsay committed to the Aggies Wednesday, kicking A&M's 2023 class into high gear. The 4-star made an official visit to College Station last weekend and promptly made his decision after returning to Florida.

Lindsay also signed shortly after making his announcement public, cementing himself as the first member of A&M's 2023 class.

Lindsay, who was initially committed to South Carolina, had offers from several other SEC schools and a number of programs up and down the East Coast. A&M beat out the likes of Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Marquette and Virginia Tech to land him. The primary competition, however, came from West Virginia, and Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins had placed a lot of emphasis on landing the the 6-foot-3 guard.

Lindsay has a lot of tools in his arsenal, including the ability to consistently shoot from deep. He also can get to the basket if opponents overplay him anticipating the long-distance shot. His stock has risen dramatically over the past year, and he probably hasn't played his best basketball yet.